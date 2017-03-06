Each pet in the contest will have a “player card” featuring their photo and story on the Tournament website at http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails. Fans can advance their favorite furry friend to the next round of the bracket by voting online.

Matchups are announced the day the tournament begins. The schedule is as follows:



Terrific 32: March 13-22

Spirited 16: March 23-28

Eager 8: March 29

Final Fur: March 31

No pet goes home empty-pawed when eliminated from the challenge. Those bounced from the Terrific 32 receive a $100 donation for their shelters, players whose run ends at the Spirited 16 receive $200, pets knocked off in the Eager 8 round receive $300, while those who claw their way to the Final Fur net $500.

The Tournament ends with a one-day championship matchup on Monday, April 4, with the winner taking home a $5,000 grand prize donation for their organization.

This year’s participants are (pets will be revealed the day contest begins):



Animal Friends - Pittsburgh, PA

Animal Protective Association of Missouri - St. Louis, MO

Born Again Pit Bull Rescue - Sherwood, OR

Canine Cellmates - Atlanta, GA

Cavalier Alliance for Rescue, Research and Education - Boxborough, MA

Chows Plus Rescue - Sacramento, CA

Deep South Canine Rescue - Ellaville, GA

Delaware Humane Association - Wilmington, DE

Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue - Reinholds, PA

Dog Star Rescue - Canton, CT

Hermitage Cat Shelter - Tucson, AZ

Main Line Animal Rescue - Phoenixville, PA

Morris Animal Refuge - Philadelphia, PA

Nevada SPCA - Las Vegas, NV

Northeast Animal Shelter - Salem, MA

North Shore Animal League America - Port Washington, NY

Oregon Humane Society - Portland, OR

Paws for Seniors - Bealeton, VA

Peaceful Passings – Bremo Bluff, VA

Peach County Animal Rescue - Fort Valley, GA

Pennsylvania SPCA - Philadelphia, PA

Pet Rescue Center - Coachella, CA

Pibbles & More - Binghamton, NY

San Antonio Humane Society - San Antonio, TX

San Diego Humane Society - San Diego, CA

Save-A-Pet - Grayslake, IL

Sebring Angels - Sebring, FL

Secondhand Hounds - Eden Prairie, MN

Snooty Giggles - Thompsons Station, TN

SPCA of Texas - Dallas, TX

Tucker County Animal Shelter - Parsons, WV

Women's Humane Society - Bensalem, PA

“This is my favorite time of year,” says Petplan Co-Founder and Co-CEO Natasha Ashton. “Tournament of Tails highlights the great work shelters and organizations are doing across the country to care for homeless pets and find them new families. While we do crown one champion, there are no losers in our Tournament. Everyone wins when you adopt a pet.”

For more information about the Tournament, pet players and to vote, visit the Tournament of Tails website at http://www.gopetplan.com/tournament-of-tails.

