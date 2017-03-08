Launched by an experienced team of media professionals ContentEngine, LLC is now recruiting newspapers, magazines and news services throughout Mexico, Central and South America to sell content to millions of professional researchers outside the Latin America region.

Recently, NASDAQ, which owns GNCS, a former leader in this industry, decided to close GNCS. ContentEngine was created to take its place, providing clients such as Factiva, LexisNexis, Westlaw and Acquire Media with news and information from Latin America’s leading publishers.

“This is a new source of revenues available to newspapers and magazines from professional researchers that are not in Latin America. This in no way interferes with existing revenues from digital or printed publications as 98% of users are outside the region,” said Hector Botero. “We already have 24 of the largest newspaper groups working with us and there is room for a lot more.”

The process to participate in this initiative is extremely simple. Publishers provide ContentEngine with either an RSS or FTP feed, we contract with the professional research databases and they market and sell the content. The content is always secure behind subscription pay walls and never made available to the public. The ContentEngine clients now represent tens of thousands of newspapers, journals, magazines and news services and have millions of professional analysts and researchers that subscribe to their service.

