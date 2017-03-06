Melissa Boyd Acts as Faculty for Family Law ‘Flipped Classroom’ Event

Melissa Boyd, a family law attorney at High Swartz LLP, recently volunteered her skills to act as faculty for a program entitled “Child Custody: Practice Ready Skills in a Flipped Classroom.”

Held on Feb. 27 at the Pennsylvania Bar Institute in Philadelphia, the “Flipped Classroom” concept is meant to provide young or struggling attorneys with a mentor and a hands-on learning experience. The participants view video lessons prior to the classroom experience, and the program includes extensive exercises and skits while the faculty share their talents. Boyd participated in two sessions, “Assessing the Pros and Cons of What the Other Party Wants” and “Negotiating with Opposing Counsel.” During her sessions, Boyd presented best practices for being a strong advocate for clients.

A key member of the High Swartz family law practice team, Boyd concentrates her practice on Pennsylvania domestic relations law. She is a fierce advocate for her clients in various areas including, but not limited to, divorce, pre-nuptial and post-divorce agreements, child custody and support, equitable distribution, alimony, adoption, protection from abuse, and juvenile law. She has dedicated her professional career to preserving the rights of children and their families.

Boyd is a fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers and a member of the Family Law Sections of the American Bar Association and the Pennsylvania Bar Association. She frequently presents on family law topics, and is past chair of the Family Law Section of the Montgomery Bar Association.

A graduate of Washington College and the University of Baltimore School of Law, Boyd has received the highest possible rating from Martindale-Hubbell and has been named among the 10 Leaders of Matrimonial Law in Philadelphia.

