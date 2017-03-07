As organizations worldwide continue to embrace the concept of digital transformation and adopt the Microsoft Cloud, AvePoint is committed to helping them overcome any roadblocks.

AvePoint, the Microsoft Cloud expert, today announced that it has been named to KMWorld magazine’s “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management” for the eighth year in a row.

Now in its 17th year, the KMWorld “100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management” list is compiled by knowledge management practitioners, theorists, analysts, vendors, customers, and colleagues. Selected organizations in 2017 were recognized for having traits including innovation, ingenuity, resourcefulness, usefulness, collaboration, community, and expertise while also helping their customers attain such qualities.

“The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year’s list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,” says Sandra Haimila, Editor of KMWorld. “Moreover, the companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights, and achieve their goals.”

AvePoint helps over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. Through AvePoint’s fully integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions, organizations across six continents and all industries have been able to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by KMWorld as a leader in the knowledge management space for eight years straight,” said Dr. Tianyi (TJ) Jiang, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of AvePoint. “As organizations worldwide continue to embrace the concept of digital transformation in the workplace and adopt the Microsoft Cloud, AvePoint is committed to helping them overcome any roadblocks – whether it’s meeting aggressive service level agreements for data recovery, enforcing governance policies, or protecting sensitive data – while achieving business success along the way.”

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the Microsoft Cloud expert. Over 15,000 companies and 5 million cloud users worldwide trust AvePoint to accelerate the migration, management, and protection of their Office 365 and SharePoint data. AvePoint’s integrated cloud, hybrid, and on-premises software solutions are enhanced by 24/7 support and award-winning services.

Organizations across six continents and all industries rely on AvePoint to ease transition to the Microsoft Cloud, increase IT administrator productivity, and satisfy governance and compliance objectives. A three-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, AvePoint has been named to the Inc. 500|5000 six times and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ five times. AvePoint is a Microsoft Global ISV Partner, a Microsoft Gold Partner in Application Development, Cloud Platform, Cloud Productivity, and Collaboration and Content, and a US Government GSA provider via strategic partnerships. Founded in 2001, AvePoint is privately held and headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance. KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc.

