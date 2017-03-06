Healthcare Leader Calls for Growth as the Path to Transformation

Growth & Diversification for Hospitals With all the industry noise it is very easy to fall in love with solutions rather than the real problem. The real problem healthcare CEOs struggle with is growing existing revenue lines and diversifying new business and value propositions.

Today, Navvis, the company focused on bringing growth and diversification back to healthcare, announced it will lead the charge to help health system executives across America transform healthcare from good to great. Aligning the newest thinking about hospital growth and diversification challenges, Navvis’ strategies and operational models help hospitals achieve volume-based growth through value-based performance. This removes the limitations of “volume OR value” and opens the potential of “volume AND value”.

As leaders continue to wrestle with the right policy approach to solve challenges in healthcare, there are facts that cannot be ignored. The national debt is $20 trillion, healthcare is the single largest item on our budget, and we still face challenges with access, quality, and the overall health of our nation. These facts leave us in a conundrum. Borrowing from famed author Jim Collins, Navvis believes we can no longer settle for good healthcare. We need to transform to GREAT healthcare. To transform, hospitals need to grow their revenue sources and diversify their offerings in the market.

CEOs find themselves at the center of a paradox that inhibits their ability to transform. They are being asked to grow revenue, while at the same time reduce volume and costs. Policy changes and evolving perspectives aimed at “fixing” healthcare have created an environment where volume and value-based care seem in opposition to each other.

“With all the industry noise it is very easy to fall in love with solutions rather than the real problem,” said Mike Farris, Navvis Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The real problem healthcare CEOs struggle with is growing existing revenue lines and diversifying new business and value propositions. Unlocking growth and diversification through the power of volume and value will achieve the economic strength that is required to transform to greatness. There is significant opportunity for hospitals to thrive in their markets, while their competitors just survive or even redefine their roles. Developing a growth mindset will unlock this opportunity.”

As part of its strategy for bringing growth and diversification back to the healthcare industry Navvis recommends the following to healthcare leaders:



Fall in love with the real problem impacting your organization’s success: growth and diversification.

Realize that you don’t have to choose volume or value. You can have volume-based growth through value-based performance.

Reframe your thinking. You can’t cut your way to success. You can only grow your way to success.

