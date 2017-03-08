UniVoIP UniVoIP offers enhanced functionality for Polycom VVX users with advanced features including hot desking, voicemail encryption, group paging, twinning and more.

UniVoIP, a nationwide unified communication software as a service (UCaaS) leader, today announced that they will extend services to Polycom VVX model phones. Businesses that are already leveraging Polycom VVX phones will now be able to preserve their current equipment while experiencing additional phone system features when upgrading to UniVoIP’s OfficeConnect™ Solution. UniVoIP provides a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud PBX, unified communications (UC), contact center and team collaboration applications.

With UniVoIP’s expansion to Polycom VVX model phone support, organizations that are unsatisfied with their existing phone service provider are now able to smoothly migrate to UniVoIP’s all-in-one cloud communication solution without the additional capital expense – no migration/transition programming fees. Furthermore, Polycom VVX users gain a host of other unified communication features empowering mobile connectivity, superior customer experience, security, reliability, customizable system management, disaster recovery, scalability and software integration compatibility.

UniVoIP’s enhanced SIP terminal support for Polycom VVX will boast features such as hot desking, account codes, busy lamp field/line key enhancements, voicemail encryption, embedded call forward and do not disturb as well as call park, corporate directory, group paging, twinning and more. Additionally, Polycom VVX phones are fully integrated with the remote User and Administration portal for configuration and management.

“Polycom VVX phones have been widely deployed in the SMB and Enterprise markets. With UniVoIP’s extension of service to these phone models, businesses gain increased functionality with unique cloud-based features Polycom VVX users have not been able to leverage before. Businesses can also enjoy upgrading their system without the burden of initial capital expenditure nor complex re-configuration.” – Chris Vuillaume, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniVoIP

Since 2005, UniVoIP has been a pioneering leader in Cloud Communications and VoIP technology. Headquartered in El Segundo, California, UniVoIP helps thousands of clients nationwide to shed legacy premise-based infrastructure in exchange for cloud-hosted communication services.

UniVoIP’s comprehensive CaaS (Communication as a Service) platform OfficeConnect™ is the ultimate business upgrade – making operations more professional, efficient and profitable. UniVoIP lowers total communication costs while heightening functionality and productivity. OfficeConnect™ has been built from the ground up, delivering the most reliable, powerful, and economical hosted communication services on the market. UniVoIP’s suite of phone and communications services provides an easy solution for businesses and enterprises of all sizes.

For more information, visit: http://www.univoip.com

