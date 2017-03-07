Storage Guardian Announces New ConnectWise Manage Integration

Storage Guardian The goal of [Storage Guardian's] latest integration was to give managed service providers (MSPs) the ability to easily manage, monitor and protect their customers’ critical data directly from ConnectWise Manage.

Storage Guardian announced today that its data storage and recovery solutions can now be accessed directly from ConnectWise Manage professional services automation (PSA) software. The new integration automatically resolves outdated open-file alert tickets, simplifies the deployment of Storage Guardian services, and increases the efficiency and accuracy of billing.

“The goal of our latest integration was to give managed service providers (MSPs) the ability to easily manage, monitor and protect their customers’ critical data directly from ConnectWise Manage,” said Omry Farajun, President, Storage Guardian. “Backup and disaster recovery (BDR) is a critical part of ensuring business continuity. Our new integration provides MSPs with the ability to provide this service to their customers in a straightforward, uncomplicated way.”

One unique feature of the Storage Guardian offering is the self-healing ticket. Farajun said most BDR software solutions, including Storage Guardian’s, automatically create an alert ticket for any file that happens to be open when a backup takes place. The self-healing ticket process in the new integration goes one step further and automatically resolves that alert ticket when the previously opened file is found closed during a subsequent backup.

“The number one request we hear from MSPs was to find a way to drastically reduce the number of non-necessary alert tickets in their systems,” he said. “We listened closely and found a way to meet this need with our new self-healing ticket functionality. Open file alerts that do not require a technician’s attention are automatically resolved and closed, eliminating unnecessary tickets that clog an MSP’s help desk and divert attention away from more critical issues.”

Easy deployment and management: Storage Guardian software can be deployed by MSPs onto their customers’ networks directly from ConnectWise Manage. The one-time install process requires no hardware, and the single-pane approach allows MSPs to easily select the company designated for the install and gives users direct access to a wealth of additional capabilities, including a new set of reports that are available in a clean, easy-to-understand dashboard look.

Billing enhancements: An electronic interchange of data eliminates the need for manual entry of billing information, saving time and increasing accuracy. The new integration also includes flat-rate pricing based on total capacity rather than on agents.

Gavin Gamber, Vice President of Channel Sales & Alliances for ConnectWise, said Storage Guardian integrations are a welcome addition to the ConnectWise Invent partnership program. “Integrated, third-party solutions, such as those from Storage Guardian, add functionality and efficiencies to our suite of business management solutions. The work that Storage Guardian has done first with ConnectWise Automate, formerly LabTech, and now with ConnectWise Manage is vital to our partners’ success,” he said.

