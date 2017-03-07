Flow Control Accepting Nominations for 2017 Innovation Awards

The Innovation Awards' new logo Each year we present forward-thinking companies that represent how the industry is keeping pace with a changing world.

Flow Control magazine, part of Grand View Media’s Process Flow Network, is accepting entries for its 2017 Innovation Awards program, which represents the fluid handling industry’s ongoing commitment to manufacturing excellence and technological advances.

Now in its second decade, Flow Control’s Innovation Awards recognize the industry’s latest innovations and technology breakthroughs based on a nomination and reader voting process. The 2016 honorees included flow and level measurement solutions.

“Each year we present forward-thinking companies that represent how the industry is keeping pace with a changing world,” said Flow Control Editor in Chief Robyn Tucker. “This year’s awards will reflect how technology is adapting to society’s evolving needs and interests.”

The deadline to submit nominations is April 2. Nominees will be chosen by the Flow Control editorial staff and presented to readers on flowcontrolnetwork.com in April. Open voting will then take place on the website through June 30. The results of this voting process will be used to guide the Flow Control staff in the selection of Innovation Award honorees.

Honorees will be announced online in September, and case studies on each of the winning technologies will be presented in the October print issue. Case studies will showcase how each technology has helped improve real-world flow applications. Each winner will also receive a commemorative trophy.

The 2016 honorees were:



red-y compact 2 series thermal mass flowmeters, Vögtlin Instruments AG (Winner)

Micropilot FMR10/FMR20, Endress+Hauser

InnovaMass 240i/241i iSeries, Sierra Instruments

HydroRanger 200, Siemens Process Instrumentation

To read more about the 2016 winners and the 2017 awards, visit flowcontrolnetwork.com/innovationawards.

About Flow Control Magazine

Flow Control magazine is the leading source for fluid handling systems design, operation and maintenance. It focuses exclusively on technologies for effectively moving, measuring and containing liquids, gases and slurries. It aims to serve any industry where fluid handling is a requirement.

About Grand View Media

Grand View Media serves industries from horticulture to hunting to health care, publishing content and providing client services for business-to-business and consumer markets. Whether via magazines, custom publications, digital communities, websites or proprietary lead generation tools, Grand View Media presents clients with custom solutions. Specializing in the green, outdoors, industrial and health care industries, almost 30 brands combine for collaborative, comprehensive solutions for clients worldwide. Grand View Media is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EBSCO Industries, a multibillion-dollar international conglomerate based in Birmingham, Alabama. One of the largest privately held companies in the U.S., EBSCO Industries is No. 1 in the world for many media and data services and comprises more than 40 diverse business units.