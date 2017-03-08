GetLinked Software Delivers Fast Integration System for Jimmy John’s

Any Jimmy John’s can now integrate their MacromatiX point of sale system to hundreds of accounting systems for multiple locations in a matter of just a few hours.

GetLinked® software is now being used in Jimmy John’s franchise locations interfacing their MacromatiX (Hot Schedules) point of sale system to financial accounting systems. GetLinked integrates point of sale systems to accounting systems eliminating manual entries into the accounting system. The software provides faster and more accurate accounting transactions between point of sale and financial systems.

MacromatiX is a common point of sale system used by Jimmy John’s franchises and GetLinked has now made it very affordable and easy to implement. “Any Jimmy John’s can now integrate their MacromatiX point of sale system to hundreds of accounting systems for multiple locations in a matter of just a few hours.” says Jim DeFede, a development manager with GetLinked.

Daily sales are one of the primary concerns of franchise owners and GetLinked has the ability for users to import all their transactions including sales, payments, refunds, discounts, taxes and more, assign account numbers from their financial system one time and automate the daily import and transfer of balanced transactions. It allows users to select amounts to be automatically transferred to predetermined accounts and identify variances.

GetLinked can be installed internally providing Jimmy John’s franchise owners with the ability to transfer sales data from multiple locations in one mass transfer. They can then review the financials in their accounting system or from anywhere in the world 24 hours a day by logging into a secure site if using a cloud based financial system.

Franchise owners using an outside accounting firm can have GetLinked accessed remotely for the preparation of timely financial reporting thereby lowering overall costs.

GetLinked continues to work on bringing financial integration to many industries like Jimmy John’s as well as other restaurants, hospitality and health/fitness franchises. The MacromatiX interface adds to the number of interfaces developed by GetLinked the past 30+ years to over 750.

Service providers, such as accounting firms and payroll processors, have also discovered the benefits of using GetLinked to provide financial integration to franchise owners.

GetLinked is compatible with hundreds of point of sale, timeclock, accounting and payroll systems including Clover, Square, Revention, Micros, Aloha, Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Financial Systems (GP, Navision, etc.), PeopleSoft, SAP, Bank of America, First Data, ADP and many more.

About GetLinked®

GetLinked® is a software program developed and maintained by Accounting Solutions, Inc., provider of financial integration tools for over 30 years. The primary function is to integrate point of sale and timeclock systems to financial systems. GetLinked is a modular system by accounting function and integrates with over 750 systems using a single software program.

GetLinked® products and services are available worldwide for many industries including Restaurants, Hotels and Resorts, Health Clubs, Public and Private Clubs, Stadiums and Arenas, Casino and Entertainment Venues, Cruise Lines, Accounting Firms and Bookkeepers, Payroll Service Providers, Institutional Food Services, Franchises and others.

Email info(at)getlinked(dot)co or visit the web site at http://www.getlinked.co.

Inquiries about preferred accounting firms:

Contact Accounting Solutions, Inc. for more information on preferred accounting firms that provide financial services. Email info(at)getlinked(dot)co .

Media Contacts:

Jim DeFede

Accounting Solutions, Inc.

media(at)getlinked(dot)co

http://www.getlinked.co/news/