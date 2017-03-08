The establishment of the tower internals division at Woven Metal Products (WMP) was driven by customer needs and has brought exciting growth to the company over the last few years. WMP is widely known for its reactor division as it has been manufacturing reactor internals since its beginning in 1967. WMP created the tower internals division because its customers desired an alternative to the few manufacturers out there serving the industry. Using its years of experience and adding new technology, WMP has been able to offer its customers custom-made, world class tower internals for a variety of processes across all material types. Offering tower internals has resulted in a satisfied and growing customer base.

From emergency to everyday, custom to replacement-in-kind, WMP offers optimal column and tower internals. Any custom internal part or system that goes inside a tower, vessel, reactor or other intricate process, can be completed at WMP. The company proudly manufactures mass transfer internals and separation products at their Alvin, TX USA ISO-9001 certified facility. Tray towers require specific tower internals designed for their common operation at high liquid and vapor loadings, multiple inputs and draws, and various internal structural supports. WMP manufactures complete vapor-liquid and liquid-liquid separation elements and non-pressure retaining housing solutions for all tower applications. WMP also maintains an extensive on-hand inventory of tray hardware to provide plant and contractor field operations outstanding response for emergency hardware and fabricated internal requirements and installation.

WMP’s tower internals division has fulfilled unmet demands in the market and has been well received by customers. Because WMP has grown with its customers over the last 50 years, never compromising on quality and service, the company has experienced the growth and reputation that makes it what it is today – a success. Today’s customers need innovative and immediate solutions and they look to Woven Metal Products to answer those needs.

About Woven Metal Products

Woven Metal Products (WMP) is a state-of-the-art fabrication facility in Alvin, Texas. Established in 1967, WMP has grown with its customers. With that growth has come increased expertise, capabilities, and state-of-the-art equipment. Known for Reactor and Tower Internals for the oil and gas industry, WMP can also custom fabricate for any application and need across multiple industries. For a quote or more information, contact WMP at http://www.WovenMetal.com or call 281-331-4466 or toll-free 800-624-6537.