Healthcare Associates of Texas announced the addition of Dr. David W. Candelario to their McKinney team. In practice since 2014, he brings extensive experience and will be practicing alongside Dr. Edwin Taylor, Dr. Wallace Sarver, and Dr. N. Christopher Lawrence. “Dr. David Candelario joins us after having worked at our Irving location for the past year. He is a McKinney, Texas native who has his roots in the community and is eager to start providing care to our local residents,” said colleague Edwin Taylor, MD.

David W. Candelario, DO earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronics Engineering Technology at DeVry Institute of Technology in Irving, Texas. Dr. Candelario then worked for 17 years as a software engineer at various local telecommunications firms including DSC Communications, Nortel Networks and INET Technologies. During the 2002 downturn in the technology industry, he left telecommunications and entered the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth where he earned a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Dr. Candelario completed his Family Medicine residency at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. He is board certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine and is a member of the Texas Medical Association.

“McKinney has been my home since 1988 – my wife and I have raised our children here and it is a unique and special place. I’m really looking forward to serving the community and helping people enjoy healthy and longer lives,” says David Candelario, DO.

Dr. Candelario provides outpatient primary care to all age groups, including pediatrics for children ages 5 and up through geriatrics. His patient care consists of diagnosis and treatment of both acute and chronic complaints, along with preventive health measures for all ages. Dr. Candelario is offering same day sick appointments, when available.

Healthcare Associates of Texas offers care for the whole family - well visits, sick visits, school physicals, vaccinations, and even on-site x-ray and lab services. They manage a broad range of needs in the McKinney office ranging from treating a sore throat or acne to managing diabetes to performing skin biopsies. They also focus on preventive care such as pap smears, immunizations, stress management, exercise, and educating you about your health. They care for the whole family from newborns to senior citizens.

Healthcare Associates of Texas accepts all major insurance plans, including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance, Cigna, Humana, Medicare, Secure Horizons, and United Healthcare.

About Healthcare Associates of Texas

Healthcare Associates of Texas, LLC was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas. The company currently has three North Texas locations. In addition to offering primary care and family medicine services, the company provides patients with a number of ancillary services, including imaging, diagnostics, physical medicine and an in-house pharmacy. They have become one of the most technologically advanced family medicine practices in North Texas. Their board-certified physicians, complemented by certified physician assistants and nurse practitioners, are dedicated to providing families with quality medical care in an environment that promotes trust and comfort.