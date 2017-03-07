International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Award

A' Design Award & Competition has released its last days call for entries to the annual A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Award 2017.

The Annual International A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards are open for entries by Authors, Publishers, Media Specialists, Content Directors, Producers and Broadcasting Companies worldwide with designs that were created within the last 10 years both realized and conceptual projects.

The first phase of the A' Digital Media Design competition is free to enter, participants can register at A’ Design Awards to submit their works and receive a preliminary evaluation. Projects that get a high score can proceed with nomination however at this step, nominal fee will be applied for every design.

Examples of some previous years projects submitted to A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards, their descriptions and nomination fee details are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/competitions/broadcasting.html

Extended deadline for entries to A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards is on March 10, 2017. Results of the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards will be announced on April 15, 2017.

All laureates of the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A’ Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Media Awards. Moreover, every winners will receive Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Two-Person Invitation to the Award Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings and Designer Rankings.

About A' Design Awards

The A’ Design Award & Competition has been established to highlight the best works in design in all creative disciplines worldwide through organisation of annual Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards. The main goal of the A’ Design Award & Competition is to create a global awareness and understanding for good design practices and principles by recognizing the best designs in all industries. The ultimate aim of the A’ Design Awards is to push designers, companies and brands develop a superior products and projects that benefit society. To learn more about the A’ Design Awards and the A' International Digital and Broadcasting Media Design Awards please visit http://www.designaward.com