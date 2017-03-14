Invitation Homes welcomes John Gibson, Senior Vice President of Asset Management

Invitation Homes, the nation’s leading provider of single family rental homes, today announced that John Gibson has joined the company as senior vice president of asset management.

“We are delighted to welcome John Gibson to the Invitation Homes management team,” said Invitation Homes President and Chief Executive Officer John Bartling. “Invitation Homes is a leading investor and operator in home leasing and John will help bring innovation and institutional asset management to our scaled portfolio of nearly 50,000 homes. We’ve designed our portfolio with geographic concentration that cannot be easily replicated, providing economies of scale that enable us to efficiently and effectively drive products and services to serve our residents.”

In his new role, Gibson will be part of the Invitation Homes Investment Management Group. He will be responsible for optimizing the company’s asset management process and leveraging investment management opportunities.

“John has deep experience in asset management, combined with executive leadership skills, that make him an outstanding addition to our team,” said Dallas Tanner, Invitation Homes’ executive vice president and chief investment officer. “John has an impressive track record as a strategic thinker and he has a keen understanding of how to further strengthen our portfolio for maximum efficiency.”

Gibson is a seasoned corporate executive, with over 20 years of experience. He joins Invitation Homes from Goldman Sachs, where he most recently served as managing director of the Realty Management division. At Goldman Sachs and Archon Group, a subsidiary of Goldman Sachs, he held various positions with experience in asset management, strategy, and people management, from both domestic and international bases. Gibson is a graduate of Harvard University.

Gibson is active in the Dallas community, serving as chairman of the Board for Dallas CASA and Dallas Winds.

