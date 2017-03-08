We are committed to offering our team excellent benefits that support the whole person, exciting careers, and a fun, comfortable work environment. Our award-winning culture helps us recruit and retain some of the very best talent in the region.

Medical Solutions, one of the nation’s top healthcare staffing companies, has been named for the seventh time among the “Best Places to Work in Omaha” by the Greater Omaha Chamber and Baird Holm LLP.

“Engaged employees tend to stay with their employers longer, serve customers more effectively, and otherwise make great companies,” said David G. Brown, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber. “The ‘Best Places to Work in Omaha’ initiative celebrates those organizations that have mastered the art of employee engagement, demonstrating what it takes to build and nurture successful teams.”

In 2017, Medical Solutions placed third in the large company category, for organizations with more than 200 employees, and will be recognized at a luncheon in Omaha on May 25, 2017.

The company was previously named among “Best Places to Work in Omaha” in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, and 2014. Medical Solutions was also recently named among 2017’s “Best Staffing Firm to Work For” in the nation by Staffing Industry Analysts.

“We are committed to offering our team excellent benefits that support the whole person, exciting careers, and a fun, comfortable work environment,” said Christy Johnston, Chief People Officer at Medical Solutions. “Our award-winning culture helps us recruit and retain some of the very best talent in the region.”

Medical Solutions offers internal employees health, dental, vision, and 401(k) benefits, plus paid life and short-term disability insurance. An ultra-casual dress code encourages flip-flops and t-shirts, and the friendly, collaborative atmosphere creates an environment where life-long friendships are forged. The company also provides an in-office Concierge, onsite massage and car detailing, free food and beverages, opportunities throughout the year to volunteer during work hours and otherwise give back to the community, and many other perks. Medical Solutions regularly holds company events and outings, but also prides itself on surprising employees with treats, gifts, special in-office occasions, and more.

“In addition to traditional and cutting-edge benefits, our employees develop meaningful relationships with their peers and managers, and consistently have opportunities to make a difference in the community and have a voice in the direction of the company,” said Johnston.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS: Medical Solutions L.L.C. is a healthcare staffing firm that specializes in placing registered nurses in temporary travel assignments throughout the nation. The company is one of the largest Travel Nurse staffing agencies in the United States, with locations in Omaha, San Diego, Cincinnati, and Tupelo, MS. Medical Solutions was one of the first Travel Nursing and Allied Healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. Medical Solutions was named one of Modern Healthcare’s 2016 “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” named among Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2017 “Best Staffing Firms to Work For,” has been named nine times to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, and its flagship Omaha office won the 2014 Better Business Bureau Integrity Award. A nationwide network of qualified healthcare providers allows Medical Solutions to help its client hospitals continue to provide excellent patient care amidst a nursing shortage. Medical Solutions has contracts with 2,200+ client hospitals nationwide and is one of the fastest-growing companies in the Travel Nursing industry. Visit MedicalSolutions.com to learn more.