Americom Marketing - Addy Award Winner For Best Website, 3 Years Running - 10th District. The value proposition to clients is that they can work with team members from the technology and traditional side of the house all under one roof. This makes it easier for the clients...as the digital and traditional advertising merge.

Americom Marketing, an award-winning Southeast Texas marketing and advertising agency, grew in revenue by over 90% in 2016. Much of this growth is due to bringing digital marketing resources together with traditional advertising. This combined product offering provides a broad range of single source solutions for clients.

On the digital side, Americom CEO - Charlie Cooper, co-founded an ecommerce software company that was awarded top ecommerce solution in the nation back in 2010. Since then Google certification has also been granted to complement the digital offerings. On the traditional side, national and regional awards have recently been given by the Davey and Addy Awards for excellence in TV production, Website design, and print. The value proposition to clients is that they can work with team members from the technology and traditional side of the house all under one roof. This makes it easier for the clients to consistently brand their advertising messages as the digital and traditional advertising merge.

According to Mr. Cooper, to keep up the pace in today’s marketplace it is imperative to partner with best of class technology and media relationships to make your customers industry leaders. To this point recent investments into the latest versions of media software like Strata and Rentrac were installed. Also, to keep up with technology for website hosting a decision was made to align with Rackspace, a leading hosting provider. These strategic alliances allow ad agencies to focus on core creative competencies while providing the latest marketing technology.

To handle the growing demands for innovation and technology, Jack Cravy has been promoted to VP of Operations. According to Jack, “companies are looking for digital solutions, creative services, and traditional media to be seamless as they try to optimize marketing budgets. Other agencies are outsourcing creative, production, and digital services to freelancers you never meet. Americom strives to keep your advertising needs in house for greater communication and collaboration.”

Americom Marketing is a full service marketing and ad agency. Founded in 2000, the company has received regional and national award recognition for graphic design, website design, TV production, and creative services. Americom CEO, Charlie Cooper, co-founded an ecommerce software company that won best ecommerce solution in the nation that was later purchased by Capital One in 2014. The company is also Google certified. Aligned with several leading media software and hosting solution providers, the company’s core competency is to provide single source marketing, media, and technology solutions to its clients. For more information, visit http://www.americommarketing.com.