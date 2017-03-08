HighRadius and SAP will be presenting a set of sessions to demystify the SAP Central Finance product and share best practices for upgrading to S/4HANA as part of the SAP User Group scheduled for Monday, March 20th prior to the 2017 CRF Credit and Accounts Receivable Spring Forum held in New Orleans, Louisiana, March 20th – 22nd. Community Coffee will also be presenting as part of the SAP User Group on how to streamline and automate electronic payments in SAP to achieve 86%+ straight-through processing. Following this half-day seminar, HighRadius will present a detailed overview of expert-recommended improvements that deliver quick KPI impact for A/R processes, including credit reviews, payment reconciliation, disputes resolution and collections management during a Lunch and Learn. Both the SAP User Group and the Lunch and Learn are complimentary for registered participants.

SAP User Group and Breakfast @7:30 AM Monday, March 20th

A complimentary breakfast will be followed by James Wade, Sr. Solutions Engineer, SAP as he presents “SAP Central Finance for Credit and A/R Shared Services: The What, Why, and How,” that will include a review of key functionality. He will also summarize benefits and address frequently asked questions about how Central Finance helps credit and accounts receivable shared services centers improve productivity and deliver on KPI targets.

At 9:00 AM, Sid Chakrabarty, Director - Solution Engineering, HighRadius will present “5 Questions to Answer Before Migrating Credit and A/R Operations to S/4HANA,” a session that will cover potential disruptions in business processes to migration approaches that alleviate such problems addressing the five most frequently asked migration questions surrounding the transition of credit-to-cash to S/4HANA Finance.

To round out the sessions, Sandra C. LeBlanc, Receivables Manager at Community Coffee, the largest family-owned coffee brand in the U.S. and headquartered in New Orleans, will present a case study at 10:00 AM on “How Community Coffee Fixed the Biggest Bottleneck in the Order-to-Cash Process.” Complications for processing ACH with large customers caused delays and inaccuracies in applying cash and resulted in issues downstream for deductions and collections. Sandra will share how her team used technology to streamline and automate electronic payments in SAP to achieve 86%+ straight-through, zero-touch payment processing that was easily implemented for quick ROI. Dan Chapman, AVP, Client Relations, HighRadius will then moderate an SAP Group Discussion to review lessons learned and key insights from the morning.

HighRadius Lunch and Learn @12:00 Noon, March 20th

For the Lunch and Learn, Sid Chakrabarty will be presenting “Laissez les Bons Temps Rouler: Finding the Good Times for Your A/R in 2017 with Technology.” With complimentary food and beverage, this can’t miss session includes expert-recommended improvements that deliver quick KPI impact for A/R processes. Onsite at the JW Marriott in the Maurepas Room, Sid will explore why more than 39% of A/R projects fail to deliver on expectations for KPI improvement and cost reduction even as credit and A/R continue to look to automation technology to solve credit-to-cash challenges that include credit reviews, payment reconciliation, disputes resolution and collections management.

About CRF

The Credit Research Foundation is an independent non-profit, consisting of a dynamic community of like-minded senior/executive business professionals with a vested interest in maintaining a competitive advantage in the disciplines and processes related to credit and accounts receivable management. Membership contains a cross section of industry segments and representation from companies within the Fortune 1500. Please visit http://www.crfonline.org/ for more information.

About HighRadius

HighRadius provides Financial Supply Chain Management software solutions to optimize receivables and payments functions such as credit, collections, cash application, deductions and eBilling. Our Integrated Receivables solution suite is delivered as software-as-a-service to automate the credit-to-cash cycle. Our certified Accelerators for SAP S/4HANA Finance Receivables Management enables large enterprises to achieve business transformation initiatives and leverage their SAP investments. HighRadius solutions have a proven track record of reducing days sales outstanding (DSO), bad debit and increasing operation efficiency enabling companies to achieve an ROI in just a few months. For more information please visit http://www.highradius.com.

