The Travvys, presented by travAlliancemedia, recognize the highest standard of excellence in the industry today, honoring travel companies, products, and destinations for their outstanding achievement.

“It’s an honor just to have been in the running for one of the travel industry’s top honors – the golden Travvy statuette,” said Owen Perry, co-owner and president of the Villa Group. “At Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto, we strive to exceed guests’ expectations year after year.”

This year, the resort, located between the impressive Sierra de la Giganta mountain range and the beautiful Sea of Cortez, received nominations for “Best Luxury Hotel/Resort – Mexico,” “Best Destination Wedding Hotel/Resort – Mexico” and “Best Family Hotel/Resort – Mexico.”

Situated off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula overlooking Danzante Island, Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto features 181 beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View rooms ranging in size from one, two and three bedroom suites with balcony or terrace and stunning ocean or mountain views. The resort also offers outstanding restaurants with authentic and local fare, an attentive English-speaking staff, five swimming pools, a 39,000-square-foot spa, two tennis courts, a Rees Jones designed golf course, and a warm climate year-round.

Guests can quench their wanderlust through a variety of sea and land excursions offering picturesque views of the resort’s breathtaking location and up-close experiences with local marine life including Hooka diving, night LED paddle boarding, kayaking, mountain biking, SCUBA diving, island tours and more. The resort’s new 7,400-yard Rees Jones-designed Danzante Bay golf course also offers golfers a challenging, yet friendly course that works with the natural beauty and serenity of the surrounding environment.

Earlier this year, the resort was dubbed Mexico’s Leading Beach Resort by one of the most comprehensive and sought after awards programs in the global travel and tourism industry—the World Travel Awards, for its second year. It also earned recognition as Mexico and Central America’s Leading Resort and Mexico’s Leading Beach Resort by the same prestigious organization.

For additional information on reservations, events, amenities, or availability, call 800.790.4187, e-mail reservaciones.vdpl(at)vgloreto(dot)com or visit http://www.villadelpalmarloreto.com.

About Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto:

Villa del Palmar at The Islands of Loreto is a luxury destination resort on the Sea of Cortez, off the eastern coast of the Baja peninsula overlooking Danzante Island (one of five in the region). Flanked by the rugged Sierra de la Giganta range, the Villa del Palmar is the first and only resort to occupy one of the Gulf of California's last virgin coastlines. The resort features 181 new, spacious, beautifully appointed Deluxe Ocean View, one, two and three bedroom Suites with terraces and stunning ocean and mountain views, timeshare options, three restaurants offering gourmet dining, an attentive English-speaking staff, five swimming pools, a 39,000 square-foot Sabila Spa and Wellness Center, two tennis courts, beautiful beaches, a private beachfront Danzante Bungalow and a mild and warm climate year-round.

Guests can enjoy PADI-certified SCUBA diving lessons and snorkeling tours in the protected indigo waters that explorer Jacques Cousteau once dubbed the “Aquarium of the World.” Outdoor adventurers can also experience tours of the nearby Coronado, Danzante and Del Carmen Islands atop an inflatable APEX boat, as well as swimming, world-class fishing aboard the “Mad Dash” tournament boat, paddle boarding, kayaking, whale watching and mountain biking. With shuttle service priced at $5 per person round trip, guests can explore the historic town at the Islands of Loreto and visit the 1697 mission that made the town famous. The area is also known for its wildlife, including the 900 species of fish off the coast and in an area that has been designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the second largest National Marine Park. Hotel perks include a spa and fitness center, massages, salsa dance lessons and movie nights for children. Travelers can take a short flight from LAX on Alaska Airlines or from Calgary, Canada aboard WestJet, Canada’s most-preferred airline, to the Islands of Loreto.

The resort was named the 16th best resort in Mexico by Trip Advisor. In 2015, Travel Weekly magazine recognized the Islands of Loreto with a 2015 Silver Magellan Award in the Adventure Destination category. Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto was also recognized as Mexico’s Leading Beach Resort in the 22nd annual World Travel Awards.

