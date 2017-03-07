New App Delivers Robust MS Dynamics Marketplace to Partner Websites

goERPcloud Marketplace App Our goal has always been to help customers succeed by paring them with the right solution and the right partner, and the new app allows us to do that in a way that is unmatched.

A newly released Microsoft Dynamics Cloud Marketplace Website App from goERPcloud makes it easy for Dynamics Partners to digitally enhance their sales and marketing efforts with a centrally managed on demand ERP cloud trial and a catalogue of 180+ Independent Software Vendor (ISV) solutions.

The goERPcloud Marketplace App can be easily customized by Dynamics Value Added Reseller (VAR) Partners to quickly implement on their own websites, providing their customers direct access to a robust catalogue of add-on solutions, guided ISV Software demos and on-demand Microsoft Dynamics ERP 30-day trials.

“We’re very proud of the goERPcloud Marketplace App,” said Jeffrey DeMaria, Product Manager for RoseASP, the organization powering goERPcloud. “Our goal has always been to help customers succeed by paring them with the right solution and the right partner, and the new app allows us to do that in a way that is unmatched.”

The app can be seen in action here at goERPcloud.com.

With significant investment in the development and maintenance of the goERPcloud platform, goERPcloud and RoseASP are helping VARs and ISVs generate joint sales opportunities by digitally transforming go-to-market strategies. VAR Partners who implement the App on their website are able to customize its appearance to match their branding. They can also custom select industries and solutions to feature within the app, allowing them to give their customers the exact marketplace they need to better evaluate cloud solutions for their business.

About goERPcloud

goERPcloud is the first on-demand Microsoft Dynamics Cloud Marketplace that allows you to test drive different flavors of Microsoft Dynamics AX, GP, NAV and SL with preconfigured 3rd party ISV applications. goERPcloud boasts a robust ecosystem of Microsoft Dynamics Partners, helping businesses find the cloud-based software solutions that best fit their current and future business needs. Since 2000 RoseASP.com, the power behind goERPcloud, has provided hosted Microsoft Dynamics ERP and CRM applications to businesses around the world. For more information about goERPcloud, visit http://www.goERPcloud.com

About RoseASP

RoseASP is a full-service cloud provider for audit-ready Microsoft Dynamics AX, GP, NAV, SL and CRM, offering flexible options from public, private and hybrid cloud environments including Azure Cloud. We specialize in FDA, SOX, and HIPAA (HITECH), enabling highly regulated businesses to leverage cloud technology to manage the growing complexity of corporate IT requirements while maintaining governance, security and compliance. For more information about RoseASP, visit RoseASP.com.