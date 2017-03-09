Business Survey: Difficult To Fill Positions

Year after year, quarter after quarter, businesses tell us it’s not easy to fill positions and recruit qualified talent.

Express Employment Professionals released new survey results today revealing the level of difficulty employers have in recruiting and filling positions.

In a survey of 1,951 businesses, respondents were asked, “Currently, how easy is it for you to recruit and fill positions?”

Only 5 percent said “very easy,” and 26 percent said “somewhat easy.” Nearly half, 45 percent, said “somewhat difficult,” with 20 percent saying “very difficult.”

Compared to previous surveys, fewer businesses say it’s “very difficult” to fill positions, and more say it’s “very” or “somewhat easy,” than a survey done in late 2016.

“Year after year, quarter after quarter, businesses tell us it’s not easy to fill positions and recruit qualified talent,” said Bob Funk, CEO of Express, and a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

“On one hand, this is a sign of a tight labor market. And yet, we still have so many Americans on the sidelines of the job market—people who want a job but have given up on finding one. With that context, these results reflect the fact that we have people who want jobs but don’t have the skills or experience employers need right now. At Express, we’ve been sounding this alarm for a long time, and we won’t stop. It’s one of the issues that continue to hold our economy back.”

The survey of 1,951 businesses, which are current and former clients of Express Employment Professionals, covers hiring trends for the first quarter of 2017. Previous surveys were conducted to cover hiring trends of the quarters indicated.

***

If you would like to arrange for an interview with Bob Funk to discuss this topic, please contact Sheena Karami at (405) 717-5966.

About Robert A. Funk

Robert A. "Bob" Funk is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment Professionals. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, the international staffing company has more than 780 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. Under his leadership, Express has put more than 6 million people to work worldwide. Funk served as Chairman of the Conference of Chairmen of the Federal Reserve and was also the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

About Express Employment Professionals

Express Employment Professionals puts people to work. It generated $3.05 billion in sales and employed a record 510,000 people in 2016. Its long-term goal is to put a million people to work annually.