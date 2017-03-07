Total Phase Advanced Cable Tester for USB Type-C, Standard-A and Micro-B cables Consumers need to be confident that the cable they are receiving with their product, or the one they purchased as a replacement isn’t going to fry their device.

Total Phase, a leading provider of affordable test and measurement equipment, announced today the availability of two new products to its portfolio, the Advanced Cable Tester Adapter: USB 3.1 Standard-A and Advanced Cable Tester Adapter: USB 3.1 Micro-B. Due to the increasing adoption rate of USB Type-C cables in the consumer electronics space, the company has added additional cable types to its Advanced Cable Tester capabilities. Much of the recent growth of USB Type-C is attributed to consumers demanding more power and better throughput in a single connector. Still in the early stages of the technology adoption cycle, it will be a while before all devices are standardized on USB Type-C. For that reason, Total Phase has introduced the ability to test Type-C-to-Standard-A, Type-C-to-Micro-B, and Standard-A-to-Micro-B cables using its Advanced Cable Tester. Adding support for Type-C-to-legacy USB connectors enables testing of today’s most popular cables, while continuing to provide full test capability for the most advanced Type-C-to-Type-C with power delivery cables in a single test platform.

“Test and validation of any USB cable is essential to ensuring good performance; however, the additional current carrying capability and complexity that USB Type-C with power delivery brings makes both validation and production testing essential.” said Gil Ben-Dov, CEO, Total Phase. The ability to carry up to 100 watts increases the risk of fire and liability, which means that complete testing of these new cables is critical. The first two adapters introduced, in combination with the Total Phase Advanced Cables tester further the ability to test cables, including:



USB Type-C to USB Type-C cables

USB Type-C to USB Standard-A cables

USB Type-C to USB Micro-B cables

USB Standard-A to USB Micro-B cables

USB 2.0, USB 3.1 SuperSpeed Gen1, and USB 3.1 SuperSpeed Gen2 cables can all be tested. Testing includes all aspects of continuity, proper wiring, DC resistance measurement for safe operation/reliability, and verification of the E-Marker, as appropriate. When used together, these Advanced Cable Tester adapters are all you need for testing USB 3.1 Standard-A to USB 3.1 Micro-B, at USB 2.0, USB 3.1 Gen1, or USB 3.1 Gen2 speeds. Testing of USB 2.0 pairs is supported at 518 Mbps and higher; and any present SuperSpeed pairs can be tested at 5 Gbps and 10 Gbps. Additionally, testing for signal integrity on SuperSpeed lines at speeds at up to 12.8 Gbps is available.

“Total Phase is committed to helping our customers protect their brand and reputation by providing unmatched convenience and reliability when testing USB Type-C cables,” continues Gil Ben-Dov, CEO of Total Phase. “Consumers need to be confident that the cable they are receiving with their product, or the one they purchased as a replacement isn’t going to fry their device. ”

About Total Phase

Total Phase manufactures powerful USB, I2C, SPI, eSPI, and CAN development tools. Total Phase tools combine best-of-breed features; Windows, Linux and Mac OS X support; a royalty-free API; and excellent customer support, making them perfect additions to any engineer's toolbox. Please visit us at http://www.totalphase.com.