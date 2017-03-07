The Trump Administration will have a far reaching effect on the regulations, policies and enforcement activities of the FDA

AudioEducator will host a Live Webinar, titled “Implications of the Trump Administration on the FDA” on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, to provide industry professionals with a better understanding of upcoming FDA policies. The webinar will be presented by expert Norma Skolnik, who has over 35 years of regulatory experience working with the pharmaceutical and dietary supplement industries. The session will cover President Trump’s intention to ease the drug regulations, streamline the agency, and speed-up the drug approval process, as well as his pick for the new FDA commissioner.

President Donald Trump and his advisers have made it pretty clear that they would like to see big reforms in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Earlier, the complex regulations of the FDA have been blamed for getting in the way of drug innovation by making it difficult for new medicines to enter the market. Calls for softer regulations have been made to spur drug approvals and innovation.

President Trump’s promise of revamping the FDA could have major implications in the regulatory agency. It looks like his attention for now might be to streamline FDA, speed up drug approvals and encourage manufacture in the United States. With the appointment of Tom Price as the Secretary of Health & Human Services and President’s pick for a new FDA commissioner coming soon, it could have a far reaching effect on the regulations, policies and enforcement activities of the Agency.

In this session, Norma will put participants up-to-speed with the new changes and explore the implications of the Trump Administration and the appointment of Tom Price as Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) on the future of the FDA. Norma will also discuss Trump’s likely pick for commissioner of the FDA, as well as his intention to ease the drug regulations, streamline the agency, and speed-up the drug approval process.

Background will also be provided on Tom Price, the new Secretary of Health & Human Services, as well as on the top three potential candidates to head the FDA. References will be provided to all the relevant FDA laws and regulations.

For more information visit: https://www.audioeducator.com/food-safety/impact-of-new-fda-commissioner-trump-administration.html

About AudioEducator

AudioEducator is the country’s leading source of knowledge and training for professionals in Medical Coding and Billing. Our healthcare conferences and webinars are conducted by nationally renowned experts, consultants and legal experts who provide a fresh perspective on healthcare issues and trends. AudioEducator offers important updates, regulatory knowledge and com information on the latest coding and billing news in various medical specialties. It has provided thousands of healthcare professionals the opportunity to get answers to their most complex questions directly from experts. To know more visit: https://www.AudioEducator.com/Food-Safety.html