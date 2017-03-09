Explosive growth of “Weigh and Pay” facilitated by BCP

Natural Healthy Foods is passionate about healthy living for people, the planet and all of its inhabitants, so the explosive growth of “Weigh and Pay” fits well within their ethos. Customers choose exactly what they want to eat and staff weigh their plates of food at the till – no waste! In their search for an up to the minute POS system for their new self-service Vegan café in Birmingham, they found the ideal partner in BCP.

BCP is a specialist software solutions provider and their product Accord Momentum is well established in the food and drink market. Among other things, Natural Healthy Foods were attracted by:



No capital up front cost: fixed price rental over fixed term

Ability to scale up the system as business grows

Ability to integrate seamlessly with the Healthstore wholesaler

Integrated weighing scales

