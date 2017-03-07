Cycle Trader Announces Dealer Loyalty Program

New CT logo The program offers dealers incentives like free enhanced placement ads as they reach certain pre-determined anniversaries with Cycle Trader.

Cycle Trader, a division of Dominion Enterprises, has launched a Dealer Loyalty program designed to show the company’s appreciation for its long-term customer partnerships. Begun in December 2016, the program offers dealers incentives like free enhanced ad placements as they reach certain pre-determined anniversaries with Cycle Trader.

Cycle Trader will also showcase its longtime partners to their consumer audiences with on-site badges and targeted social media promotions. With more than 2 million monthly visitors searching the site for their next powersports purchase, customers with longevity are given additional exposure and positioned as trusted Cycle Trader partners to their target audience, helping them stand out among dealers in their area. “We know from monitoring the traffic to our site that consumers are shopping year-round,” said Paige Bouma, vice president of Cycle Trader. “The Dealer Loyalty program lets us give back to the businesses that have loyally worked with us for so long, while encouraging dealers to stay online year-round to be there for consumers whenever they are ready to buy.”

For more information on the Dealer Loyalty Program, call 1-888-747-1192 to speak with a customer service representative about the program today.

About Cycle Trader

Cycle Trader is made up of a unique portfolio of premier powersport buying and selling sites, including Cycle Trader, ATV Trader, PWC Trader, and Snowmobile Trader. With its wide variety of available products from merchants all over the country, Cycle Trader provides a comprehensive digital marketing solution for all businesses serving the powersports industry. With over 400,000 units for sale and more than 2 million visitors every month, Cycle Trader reaches active buyers across all devices, making it one of the leading online powersports marketplaces.

About Dominion Enterprises

Dominion Enterprises is a leading online marketing and software services company offering client solutions across multiple targeted business verticals. Our widely recognized B2C web and mobile portals, including ForRent.com, Homes.com, CycleTrader.com and BoatTrader.com, generate nearly 30 million unique visits monthly. Our B2B cloud SaaS solutions directly support clients in establishing their online and mobile brands, generating leads, and managing customer relationships. Dominion Enterprises has more than 40 businesses and 3,000 employees in our Norfolk, Va. home office, and across the U.S.