Brady Introduces PaintStripe™ Floor Marking Stencils

PaintStripe™ Floor Marking Stencils When you need professional-looking floor marking to create a safe, organized and productive work environment, Brady’s PaintStripe stencils are an ideal solution.

Brady (NYSE:BRC), a global leader in industrial and safety printing systems and solutions, today announced its PaintStripe Floor Marking Stencils. These easy-to-apply stencils offer precise control and measurement when using paint to mark industrial floors.

“When you need professional-looking floor marking to create a safe, organized and productive work environment, Brady’s PaintStripe stencils are an ideal solution,” says Jim Bray, global product manager for Brady. “These stencils make it possible for one person to configure a painted line pattern in half the time or less compared to standard masking tape, with superior quality results. Brady’s newest floor-marking product accelerates the application of painted floor-marking, while minimizing time required for project preparation and disruption of normal facility operations during painting.”

PaintStripe stencils augment Brady’s current offering of floor-marking solutions with a paint-compatible alternative for use in areas where abrasive traffic, wet floors, wash-down conditions or aesthetics make paint preferable over line-marking tape. They’re available in continuous or dashed line formats with line widths of 2, 3 or 4 inches. The stencil face features a repeating 12-inch ruler for accurate measurement and printed cut-lines for rapid alignment of 90° corners. Two adhesive options offer either low adhesion for clean, polished floors or higher adhesion for dull, worn or rough floor surfaces.

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. More information is available on the Internet at bradycorp.com.

