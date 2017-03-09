Cellular Sales Opens Fourth California Store in Chino

Cellular Sales' store in Chino, Calif., represents the company's fourth California store opening in less than a year. We saw an opportunity to move into San Bernadino County and had to take it.

Cellular Sales, the nation’s largest Verizon premium retailer, announces it has opened fourth store in California in less than a year with its latest store opening in Chino.

The new store, which opened on Jan. 11, is located at 7055 Schaefer Ave. The store sits on the Euclid Avenue entrance to the Stater Bros. Shopping Plaza next to Starbucks.

“We’re excited to expand our reach in California,” said Cellular Sales Regional Director Jahi Edwards. “We have already been built a lot of relationships within the communities we serve in California, and we look forward to meeting the people of Chino.”

Cellular Sales has seen tremendous growth, now operating more than 600 stores across 34 states. Due to its annual growth, the company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. Starting as just one store in Knoxville, Cellular Sales attributes its success to its focus on customer service.

“We saw an opportunity to move into San Bernardino County and had to take it,” Regional Director Jason Lee said. “We look forward to providing this community with the latest in Verizon Wireless products and serving them to our best ability.”

Cellular Sales seeks to hire motivated sales professionals with a passion for customer service to work at its Chino store. Those interested in applying for jobs at Cellular Sales in Chino may contact Cellular Sales Recruiter Joe Cherrix via phone at 805-801-5396.

About Cellular Sales

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Cellular Sales was founded in 1993 and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the nation’s fastest-growing privately owned retailers for eight of the past nine years. The company currently employs nearly 4,500 people and operates approximately 600 stores nationwide. Job seekers may visit jobs.cellularsales.com. For more information on the company, visit cellularsales.com.

