Tidy Living Announces its 2017 Online Retail Launch

Tidy Living is excited to announce that it has launched its first online store for consumers in the U.S. and Canada. The new store gives people access to organizational products for their personal spaces at prices that are affordable. The site offers a range of products from laundry care to storage.

People’s lives today are filled with stress. A demanding job, school, rude drivers or traffic jams, finances and even running the kids to their many activities take their toll. One element that may be adding to their stress, but may not be recognized, is clutter in the home. According to research conducted by psychologists, a home that is unorganized creates feelings of anxiety, frustration, guilt, embarrassment and depression.

Tidy Living understands the impact that a messy home can have on people’s lives, and their goal is to make daily life easier. Their new online store features the following products:



Garment closets

Hangers

Shelves

Laundry sorters

Shoe organizers

Additionally, people can pick up tips and tricks on improving their spaces through blog posts on such subjects as spring cleaning; how to organize a college dorm room; and turning the bedroom closet into an orderly storage space with removable labels, vacuum-packed items and where unused items are eliminated. The site also features Tidy Living videos that show how the company’s products can be used to turn a messy home into one that is welcoming and calming.

Chris Parsons, CEO of Tidy Living, states: "This is an important step forward for our company, and we are taking a very deliberate approach as we mature from a manufacturing-based company to an Ecommerce-based retailer. We want to ensure our customers have great experiences with our products, engagement with our brand Tidy Living, and join #TidyNation and our revolution of home organization. Although the initial selection of products available in North America is concise - this is just a small subset of our manufacturing selection as we do sell globally - we will be working on increasing the selection in the coming months."

The company is also offering a discount of 20 percent with promo code "WELCOME20" to those who sign up to their newsletter. For more information about Tidy Living and to visit their website, please go to http://www.tidyliving.com.