Indianapolis residents who are struggling with bad credit and need a used vehicle, now have another resource thanks to J.D. Byrider. The used car company recently launched a new microsite to educate customers on the benefits of purchasing a vehicle from a buy here pay here dealership.

While the company currently has similar material available on their main website, this new microsite contains content specifically pertaining to residents in the Indianapolis area. Drivers will learn how buy here pay here dealerships provide their own financing and on the spot decision making for an easier approval process. They will also be able to learn about bad credit financing and the importance of finding the right buy here pay here dealership.

“We want car buyers to know that having bad credit doesn’t mean that they’re out of luck when it comes to getting approved for a vehicle,” said D.J. Sprague, Chief Marketing Officer of J.D. Byrider. “We hope that this new website will help inform our Indianapolis customers on the differences and benefits of purchasing from a buy here pay here dealership. And more importantly, why selecting a buy here pay here dealership like J.D. Byrider is essential in helping them to get back on the road, and put them in a position to improve their credit score to achieve their future financial goals.”

The website features the following highlights:



Inventory of vehicles currently available

Detailed infographics explaining buy here pay heres

A link to help get customers approved quickly

To find out more details on the new website or for information on purchasing from J.D. Byrider visit: https://www.jdbyriderindianapolis.com/

About J.D. Byrider

J.D. Byrider is the nation’s leading franchised used car sales and finance business. The company was founded in 1989 to serve customers with special auto financing needs, and to ensure they receive the same quality service in every J.D. Byrider dealership. With over 1.2 million customers matched with quality, affordable vehicles that are inspected, computer tested, serviced and reconditioned at our on-site service centers, the company continues to focus on reliability and customer satisfaction in all of its 167 locations. Visit http://www.jdbyrider.com to learn more.