Point B Inc. Realizes Significant Growth in Property Development

“Point B is a new breed of partner in the property development space,” said Point B Chief Executive Officer Mike Pongon. “Our professional expertise has been forged over thousands of corporate initiatives and real estate development projects."

Point B Inc., an integrated management consulting, venture investment, and property development firm, has experienced considerable growth in its property development business unit. Backed by a senior team with rich industry history, Point B property development is a developer and provider of real estate solutions and services. The team works with investors, tenants and development partners to identify the right real estate development opportunities, and provide start-to-finish management of development projects.

The firm has helped shape and develop operationally complex projects in many industries, including healthcare, retail, urban development, and recreation and resort development, and currently has a portfolio of projects totaling $1 billion.

“Point B is a new breed of partner in the property development space,” said Point B Chief Executive Officer Mike Pongon. “Our professional expertise has been forged over thousands of corporate initiatives and real estate development projects, and we’ve seen the opportunity and need to bring the best of the entire firm’s capabilities, including consulting and venture investment experience, to our development clients’ most strategic challenges.”

Point B property development provides focused services including, market analysis, site selection, due diligence, entitlements, design and construction management, capital strategy and formation, real estate strategy, owner representation, program leadership and project scenario planning and analytics.

To learn more about Point B property development, visit: https://www.pointb.com/property-development/beyond-basics.

About Point B

Point B, Inc. helps organizations form, execute, and thrive. With capabilities including Management Consulting, Venture Investment and Advisory, and Property Development, our integrated businesses provide value to the organizations and communities we serve. Our 100% employee-owned firm was named a Best Workplace in the United States by Fortune magazine, and is regularly honored as an exceptional place to work.