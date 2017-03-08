ERT Executive Recognized for Enhancing Corporate Mission, Values

Waqar Nasim, Chief Financial Officer, ERT “It’s rewarding to receive this recognition as it is a true reflection of ERT’s culture and our core values,” said Mr. Nasim.

March 8, 2017 (PRWEB) March 08, 2017 -- ERT, a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Waqar Nasim has been awarded a SmartCEO Philadelphia Executive Management Award (EMA).

The Executive Management Awards program recognizes the leadership and accomplishments of C-suite executives leading the Philadelphia region’s top companies. Mr. Nasim has been recognized for upholding the highest ethics, leading collaboratively and creatively, and enhancing and supporting the organization’s mission through innovative leadership.

“Behind every great CEO is a team of smart, driven executives dedicated to ensuring a company’s growth and success. This year’s EMA winners are perfect examples of all-star executives. Not only do they inspire their own teams to achieve greater heights, they also believe deeply in their companies’ missions, are consummate community stewards, and are dedicated to excellence, always,” says Jaime Nespor-Zawmon, President of SmartCEO. “We’re honored to share their stories and celebrate their great accomplishments.”

“It’s rewarding to receive this recognition as it is a true reflection of ERT’s culture and our core values,” said Mr. Nasim. “I am so proud to be part of an organization where every employee is committed to delivering innovative and practical solutions that give confidence to our customers as they bring life-changing medical treatments to patients in need.”

About ERT

ERT is a global data and technology company that minimizes uncertainty and risk in clinical trials so that our customers can move ahead with confidence. With more than 45 years of clinical and therapeutic experience, ERT balances knowledge of what works with a vision for what’s next, so it can adapt without compromising standards.

Powered by the company’s EXPERT® technology platform, ERT’s solutions enhance trial oversight, enable site optimization, increase patient engagement, and measure the efficacy of new clinical treatments while ensuring patient safety. Over the past four years, more than half of all FDA drug approvals came from ERT-supported studies. Pharma companies, Biotechs, and CROs have relied on ERT solutions in 9,500+ studies spanning three million patients to date. By identifying trial risks before they become problems, ERT enables customers to bring clinical treatments to patients quickly – and with confidence. For more information, go to ert.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.