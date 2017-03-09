Carlyle Scotch Whisky Packaging has to be attractive, but it also needs to communicate a sense of the whisky’s credentials and be an individual expression of the distiller’s craft.

DDW San Francisco announced today that the agency has been awarded a 2016 Graphic Design USA Award for Package Design for Carlyle, a blended scotch whisky recently introduced by national retailer, Total Wine & More.

Total Wine & More saw an opportunity to accelerate their scotch whisky sales. The idea – create a private label brand masterfully blended with the same meticulous care as the category leaders. But offer it to consumers at a more affordable price, wrapped in a brand story that feels like a classic from day number one.



After an agency search, Total Wine & More reached out to DDW. “We were thrilled to get this assignment,” says Ross Patrick, DDW Executive Creative Director. “DDW has decades of experience in the wine and spirits category, but this was the first time we had a chance to create a new scotch whisky brand from scratch.”

“Brand identity is critical in this category and packaging has a lot of heavy lifting to do,” says Mike Goefft, DDW Managing Director. “Packaging has to be attractive, but it also needs to communicate a sense of the whisky’s credentials and be an individual expression of the distiller’s craft."

DDW's charge was to create a classic design, but one that consumers would feel comfortable reaching for any day of the week. DDW looked first to the legacy scotch whiskies, hunting for ways to capture the timeless values of an authentic scotch whisky brand but with a modern, approachable twist. DDW generated numerous brand names and explored a wide range of disruptive bottle shapes and label designs, including working with illustrator Sean Watkins on a vintage style etching of "The Noble Scot".

“DDW totally nailed the Carlyle branding,” said Michael Lowry, at Total Wine & More. “Our executive team couldn’t have been more pleased.” You can find Carlyle Blended Scotch Whisky in Total Wine & More stores nationwide and online at Totalwine.com

DDW (http://www.ddw.com) is a San Francisco-based design firm with 20+ years' experience helping clients create deep brand stories and fresh brand design. Current clients include Anheuser-Busch, Alcatel, Big Heart Pet Brands, Campbell’s, Energizer, Sprint, Seattle’s Best Coffee, The Men’s Wearhouse, and The Non-GMO Project and several other undisclosed assignments.

Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) is a business-to-business information source for graphic design professionals. GDUSA honors top designers with several national design competitions that culminate in Annuals showcasing the best in Graphic Design, Inhouse Design, Web Design, Package Design, Healthcare Design, and Digital Design.