Excel Health Group Announces Appointment to Board of Directors

Complete physician detail including mortality rates “I chose to work with Excel Health Group after seeing data and analytics that I had never seen before. The Excel Health market intelligence solution is beyond powerful and desperately needed for this industry."

Excel Health Group, the groundbreaking market intelligence data analytics company, announced the appointment of Tom Maxwell to its Board of Directors. Mr. Maxwell, CEO of Maxwell Health Care Associates, is widely recognized as a leader in home health and hospice technology and operations. He will play a key role in the development of the Excel Health paradigm-shifting market intelligence products and services.

The Excel Health Home Healthcare and Hospice Market Intelligence Portals are for post-acute care agencies who want to gain the upper hand in an increasingly complex and competitive industry. Outdated, two-year old data and decile rankings do not meet the needs of the market in today’s era of value-based care. The Excel Health Market Intelligence solution provides its clients an unprecedented view into post-acute, acute and ambulatory care networks for a decisive advantage over the competition. Only Excel can provide a complete picture of an agency’s entire care network because it has direct access to the CMS Chronic Conditions Warehouse, including 100% of the Medicare Part A and B data (1.25 Billion claims annually), along with a multitude of invaluable data sources exclusive to Excel Health, such as the mortality index, just 90 days after CMS closes each quarter.

“Excel Health Group, since inception, has had the post-acute industry’s unique needs in mind,” said Ian Juliano, CEO of Excel Health Group. “Our mission is to positively impact the quality of healthcare by creating real transparency and empowering our post-acute care clients to thrive in the era of value-based care. For many years, Tom has been a highly respected leader in the post-acute industry, and his guidance will be invaluable to Excel as we achieve our mission of transforming healthcare. We are absolutely thrilled to have Tom on our Board.”

Most recently, Maxwell launched Maxwell Health Care Associates, an elite business consulting firm focusing on compliance, due diligence, financial and clinical outcomes in the home health and hospice industry. Prior to that, Maxwell held the position of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for Homecare Homebase, the industry’s leading home care and hospice electronic medical record (EMR) company.

“I chose to work with Excel Health Group after seeing data and analytics that I had never seen before. The Excel Health market intelligence solution is beyond powerful and desperately needed for this industry,” said Tom Maxwell. “Their metrics, from post-acute hospitalization rates to hospital discharge compliance rates, answer the most pressing questions for all key stakeholders of an organization, from the C-suite to the sales, marketing and clinical teams. While most healthcare analytics is focused on population management, their suite of B2B solutions are focused on managing the entire care network. I believe in the Excel solution so much that I have also financially committed to the business.”

About Excel Health Group

Excel Health enables healthcare providers to thrive in the new paradigm of value-based care. With access to complete Medicare Part A and Part B data, 90 days old, (over 1.25 billion claims annually), Excel Health has put the most current, comprehensive, and robust medical databases in the world, at your fingertips in our easy to use Home Health and Hospice portals. Our goal is for care networks to be constructed and providers selected based on care efficacy (superior outcomes) and care efficiency (reduced utilization). The potential of our suite of on-demand, cloud-based data solutions to profoundly impact healthcare and patient lives is immediately evident in client success stories. For more information, please visit: http://www.excelhealthgroup.com or to see a demonstration email sales(at)excelhealthgroup(dot)com.

Media Contact:

Julie Konieczka

Excel Health Group

815.560.1495

jkonieczka(at)excelhealthgroup(dot)com