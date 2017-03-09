Our new A/V over IP extenders offer the flexibility to seamlessly integrate new components into video setups, regardless of analog or digital technology

Tripp Lite, a world-leading manufacturer of power protection and connectivity solutions, has introduced a new series of over IP extenders that enable audio/video signals to be transmitted long distances over Cat5e/6 cables. Audio/Video over IP extenders feature greater flexibility and scalability than traditional Cat5e/6 solutions used in digital signage applications.

With over IP extenders, audio/video signals from any source, analog or digital, can be received by any analog or digital display. Tripp Lite’s new IP extenders are available in component video, VGA, DisplayPort and HDMI/DVI technologies. A transmitter can connect directly to a receiver up to 328 ft. (100 m) away.

The audio/video signals can also be transmitted to and distributed through dedicated Ethernet switches, either unmanaged switches or managed switches with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP). The signals travel up to 328 ft. from the transmitter to the switch and another 328 ft. from the switch to the receiver. Dedicated switches support multiple sources and multiple displays.

Dedicated managed switches can be cascaded to extend the range of the installation an additional 328 ft. per switch, providing the ability to send signals thousands of feet. Managed switches with IGMP offer central management of up to 64 transmitters and as many as 255 receivers in a single installation.

Ability to send A/V signals over Cat5e/6 cable up to 328 ft. between transmitters and receivers

Flexibility to mix and match analog (component video, VGA) and digital (DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI) technologies

Compatibility with dedicated managed Ethernet switches with IGMP to send signals long distances—even thousands of feet

Support for up to 64 transmitters and 255 receivers in a single managed switch installation

Capability to transmit RS-232 serial and IR feed-through signals

HDMI output on transmitters for a local monitor

“Our new A/V over IP extenders offer the flexibility to seamlessly integrate new components into video setups, regardless of analog or digital technology,” said David Posner, Tripp Lite Vice President of Marketing for Cables & Connectivity. “Combined with managed switches, these solutions provide centrally managed, long-distance audio and video transmission with the scalability to accommodate future growth.”

