GetPayroll To Officially Launch SIMON At SXSW Press Conference

GetPayroll, a fully assisted, digital payroll and tax compliance service for businesses of all sizes will use South-By-Southwest (SXSW) as the official platform from which to formally introduce the world’s first green and completely smartphone app payroll solution for owners and operators of micro-business (10 employees or fewer). Currently, there is no other payroll company that is available as an app, completely paperless, and focuses solely on micro-business to give them exactly what they need at a price they can afford.

The product launch will take place at a News Conference and live product demo on Monday, March 13 from 2:00 until 2:45 PM at Booth #1026-1028 from the SXSW Interactive Trade Show in the Austin Convention Center.

Following in the footsteps of such notable tech startups as Twitter, Foursquare and PhoneBooth Free, all of which officially launched at SXSW, GetPayroll hopes that this incredible forum will render just the magic they need.

“SXSW is a breeding ground for innovative thinking and SIMON fits that description perfectly,” said GetPayroll President and CEO, Charles Read. “Entrepreneurs, startup companies, and visionaries attend South-By in record numbers every year, and those are exactly the types of people we expect to impact with our product. Frankly, we can’t wait for March 13!”

A 3-Click© Paperless Payroll app, SIMON provides entrepreneurs with all the necessary tools to affordably, easily, and efficiently manage their company’s payroll at their fingertips. SIMON is first available for iPhones, with an Android version set to release shortly.

SIMON Key Points



Designed exclusively for micro-businesses with up to 10 employees.

The first true GREEN payroll, 100% paperless. 100% online.

100% available on your smartphone and every other e-device.

SmartPay technology. Run payroll in 3-clicks.

It's all LITERALLY at your fingertips.

Exceeds the needs of 74.76% of all businesses in the United States. (3,838,000 out of 5,134,000 as of 1Q 2016) (Source: https://www.bls.gov/web/cewbd/table_g.txt)

Affordable and all-inclusive pricing starting at only $20 per payroll.

No fees unless you run a payroll! No monthly fees. No hidden fees.

Following a descriptive introduction and video from Read, and Alec Tremain of Defy Marketing, the apps developer, Read will offer a full demonstration of SIMON’s capabilities. GetPayroll will also offer any person who views the demo a free month of SIMON.

They will also have a drawing at the end of SXSW where 5 micro-business owners will receive an entire year of SIMON free. Additionally, SXSW attendees who get started using SIMON by the end of March 2017 will receive a special price of $15 per payroll for 1-5 employees and $20 per payroll for 6-10 employees. No other payroll company offers exactly what micro-business owners need and want for this price.

For additional information on GetPayroll and SIMON, please visit http://www.getpayroll.com/simon.

Note To Media

GetPayroll will exhibit from the Interactive Trade Show at SXSW in Austin, Texas March 12-15, 2017, from Booth # 1026, 1028.

To arrange for interviews and/or a private demonstration of SIMON please contact Michael Wertheim at mwertheim(at)aboutsage(dot)com or 240-461-7276 or Kerry Lynn Bohen at kbohen(at)aboutbwf(dot)com or 703-533-4823.

For additional information, please visit http://getpayroll.com/simon-press-kit/