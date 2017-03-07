WCPE FM Offers Gardens of Spain Weekend.

Get ready for a weekend of great music from Spain!

TheClassicalStation.org Focuses on Spanish Masters

WCPE’s Music Director William Woltz announces In the Gardens of Spain Weekend, March 10-12., 2017. The program will feature great composers as well as virtuoso performances.

"Hear the smoky guitar sounds of Tárrega, the bright orchestrations of Rodrigo, and the passionate dances of Manuel de Falla, Albéniz, Granados and more," offers Woltz.

A partial listing includes:

10 Friday

9:00 a.m. Sarasate: “Andalusian Romance”

7:00 p.m. Sarasate: Gypsy Airs

8:00 p.m. Falla: Four Dances from The Three-Cornered Hat

9:00 p.m. Rodrigo: Concierto Andaluz

10:00 p.m. Victoria: “O Vos Omnes”

11 Saturday

8:00 a.m. Glinka: “Memory of a Summer Night in Madrid”

9:00 a.m. Rodrigo: Fantasia for a Gentleman

10:00 a.m. Arriaga: Symphony in D Minor

11:00 a.m. Albéniz: Suite Espanola

12:00 p.m. Turina: Danzas Fantasticas

4:00 p.m. Granados: Six Pieces on Spanish Popular Songs

5:00 p.m. Tárrega: “Capricho Arabe”

12 Sunday

7:00 a.m. Casals: “Salve Regina”

11:00 a.m. Sanz: Suite Espanola

12:00 p.m. Falla: Nights in the Gardens of Spain

1:00 p.m. Albéniz: “Sunday Festival in Seville”

2:00 p.m. Llobet: Popular Catalan Songs

3:00 p.m. Granados: Allegro de Concierto

4:00 p.m. Falla: Homenajes

5:00 p.m. Moreno Torroba: Castles of Spain

There is a review in Quarter Notes of the Thank You Gift Leyendas by Thibaut Garcia.

Also the Saturday Evening Request Program enables listeners to add their favorite composers and performers to the playlist.

http://theclassicalstation.org/features_request.shtml is the link to the SERP request page.

WCPE can be heard worldwide, 24/7, via the Web in multiple streaming formats, including the next generation IPv6. Visit TheClassicalStation.org/internet.shtml to begin listening online.

Across North America, WCPE can be heard through cable television and radio transmission affiliates. For a complete list of affiliates and cable broadcasters, visit TheClassicalStation.org/partners.shtml and TheClassicalStation.org/cable.shtml.

In central North Carolina and southern Virginia, WCPE is found on the radio at 89.7 FM.

For more information on WCPE, or to print a downloadable version of Quarter Notes, please visit TheClassicalStation.Org.

About WCPE:

Since 1978 WCPE 89.7 FM has been dedicated to excellence in Great Classical Music broadcasting. WCPE is one of the first community-supported stations to stream on the Internet. The programming is available on our own satellite channel and on multiple Internet streams, including IPv6. WCPE receives no tax-derived support, rather depends on tax-deductible support through on-air fundraising and mail-out campaigns. More information can be found at http://www.TheClassicalStation.org or by calling 919-556-5178.

