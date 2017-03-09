onePOS™ to Release New Payment Integration for Worldpay

onePOS™ a leading provider of restaurant hospitality software solutions for the full service, quick service, bar/nightclub, and resort markets is pleased to announce a partnership with Novera Payment Solutions, LLC to board US merchants via Worldpay. The new integration will allow onePOS™ users to securely process EMV credit card payments through onePOS™ for its US customers using Wordplay.

As part of the new integration for Worldpay, Novera will provide the management of the program for onePOS™ resellers who are interested in using the new integration and earning residuals generated on the merchant account. onePOS™ resellers can have the option of (A) referring the merchant account and receiving a smaller portion of the available earnings or (B) receive the maximum available residuals and incentive bonus dollars by sourcing, pricing, selling and writing the merchant application themselves. The integration is expected to be available within 60 days. onePOS™ resellers can go to http://www.onePOS-WP-program.com to get additional information.

“The partnership with onePOS™ is exactly the type of relationship we look for with Integrated Software Vendors (ISV’s). It’s a collaborative effort that delivers a real win for all parties. onePOS™ has produced a great offering for its US merchants and resellers, we are extremely pleased to be partnered with them” said Sean Grace, CEO for Novera Payment Solutions, LLC.

“With Novera and Worldpay, we are pleased to offer our resellers another secure EMV integrated credit card solution that will enhance the onePOS™ offering and benefit our resellers both economically and functionally,” said Travis Young, CEO for onePOS™.

About Novera & Worldpay:

Novera specializes in strategic partnerships with Integrated Software Vendors (ISV’s) and Resellers for payment acceptance. These partnership programs include the initial design plan, including optimization for maximum adoption of users and the ongoing management of the program. Novera is one of the largest registered Member Service Providers (MSP’s) for WorldPay.

About onePOS™:

onePOS™ is a leading provider of restaurant hospitality software solutions for the full service, quick service, bar/nightclub, and resort markets. onePOS™ develops easy to use, stable and feature rich point of sale -software solutions for the hospitality market using its brands onePOS™, onePOSMobile™ and oneMetrix™. The first installation with the onePOS™ product was in January, 2001 and has been installed on thousands of terminals to date.

For more information, visit: http://www.onePOS-WP-program.com

