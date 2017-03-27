East Commerce Solutions is set to exhibit at the annual Maine Restaurant & Lodging Expo located at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine on Wednesday, March 29th from 10 AM to 4 PM (booth #524). The premier expo is co-hosted by the Maine Restaurant Association and the Maine Innkeepers Association.

The state’s largest business-to-business, comprehensive trade show for the hospitality industry welcomes restaurant and lodging professionals and over 120 exhibiting companies; providing educational and networking opportunities for Maine's hospitality community.

“We are excited to exhibit at the Maine Restaurant & Lodging Expo. We’ve served the hospitality industry for many years and look forward to connecting with Maine business leaders,” said Ed Medeiros, CEO of East Commerce Solutions. “We will have representatives available to discuss the cost saving services and solutions we offer to the restaurant industry such as credit card processing, point of sale systems, gift and loyalty card programs, EMV capable processing, mobile processing and payroll services.”

The annual expo attracts hundreds of industry professionals to one location and offers exhibitors meaningful sales opportunities in preparation for the year’s peak travel season.

To learn more about the Maine Restaurant & Lodging Expo, please visit http://www.mainerestaurant.com/mpage/Expo_Home.

About East Commerce Solutions, Inc.

East Commerce Solutions, Inc., is a merchant services provider based in East Providence, Rhode Island. Founded in 1994, East Commerce Solutions offers a variety of merchant services solutions including credit card processing, hardware for mobile, NFC and EMV capable processing, software and E-Commerce solutions, POS systems, gift card programs, cash advance programs for working capital, and payroll services. For additional information, visit East Commerce Solutions at http://www.eastcommercesolutions.com.