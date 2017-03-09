Intelligent ITOA for z/OS with IntelliMagic Vision 8.10

IntelliMagic has a long history of innovation in performance and capacity analysis for z/OS mainframe environments. The new release of IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS, version 8.10, includes significant new intelligence on operational health and efficiency for a broad range of z/OS infrastructure components.

IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS offers important IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) capabilities, like automated analysis of vast amounts of data and visualization in charts and dashboards. However, it goes far beyond standard ITOA: the data is not treated as unstructured ‘big data’, but is interpreted intelligently using detailed, z/OS-specific embedded expert knowledge.

This modernization of how SMF and RMF data is analyzed, using artificial intelligence techniques, makes it possible for performance and capacity teams to detect and resolve issues even before they impact production, and provides superior application availability. This result is referred to as ‘Availability Intelligence’.

What’s New

The new release creates Availability Intelligence on a broad z/OS infrastructure scope beyond the existing Processor and Systems, Disk, Replication, and Virtual Tape areas. New areas include networking such as TCP/IP and OSA cards, zEDC encryption cards, Crypto cards, zIIP SMT processing, transaction performance for CICS, IMS, DB2, and additional SCRT MLC insights.

Dr. Gilbert Houtekamer, Founder of IntelliMagic, says customers have already expressed how much they like the new capabilities: “The senior networking expert at one of our large customers, who had been provided with an early version, spontaneously let us know: ‘I have been playing with the TCP/IP reports, and I must say I really do enjoy these reports. They provide a lot of useful information and, in some instances, we had the ability to better understand our interfaces and their usage, which is something we have never had in the past’. To us, feedback like this proves the value of our intelligent ITOA approach using embedded expert knowledge. We love to offer value to our customers by providing insights about their infrastructure that they haven’t been able to get otherwise.”

The expanded infrastructure scope enriches the innovative Application View feature, which shows the health of the various z/OS infrastructure components that service an application in one application-centric view, enhancing the communication between z/OS infrastructure teams and business application owners.

Another use case is the Compare function which quantifies the performance difference between two time periods. This function now shows application development teams the impact that program changes have on the newly supported infrastructure areas.

Learn More

To learn more about IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS and the 8.10 release, you can join the release webinar hosted by IntelliMagic in cooperation with SHARE on Wednesday, March 22 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM CDT (GMT-6). During the webinar, Brent Philips, Managing Director of IntelliMagic in the Americas, and Todd Havekost, Senior Consultant, will demonstrate how IntelliMagic Vision for z/OS improves performance and efficiency for your application infrastructure operations.

IntelliMagic invites mainframe sites that are interested in seeing their environment’s data with the new capabilities to participate in a low-cost IntelliMagic Vision as a Service assessment. For more information, you can contact sales(at)intellimagic(dot)com.

About IntelliMagic

Availability is critical for your business applications. Yet, the systems and storage infrastructure that your applications depend on are still causing expensive service disruptions. IntelliMagic's intelligent IT Operations Analytics (ITOA) software unlocks the full potential of existing infrastructure performance data to prevent these outages by automatically applying embedded expert knowledge.

Some of the world’s largest corporations rely daily on this modernized, intelligent interpretation from IntelliMagic software. They detect risks before issues impact production, uncover true root causes, and identify optimization opportunities. Ultimately, the software enables their IT staff to deliver a higher level of application service reliability at optimal cost.