Cipher Named a Top 100 Company by KMWorld

KMWorld Magazine's Top 100 Companies 2017 “We are excited and humbled to be named to KMWorld’s Top 100 Companies list alongside companies like IBM, HPE, and Oracle. Our Knowledge360® solution is truly unlike anything else on the market today.

Cipher has been named to KMWorld Magazine’s annual list of “100 Companies that Matter in Knowledge Management.” The companies on this list represent a wide variety of business solutions designed to help companies manage information more effectively and with greater efficiency.

“The banner of knowledge management spans a wealth of territory to encompass solutions that range in functionality from the tried-and-true to the futuristic. Those designated to this year’s list of KMWorld 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management run the gamut of capabilities, but share such similar characteristics as innovation, ingenuity, usefulness and resourcefulness,” says KMWorld Editor Sandra Haimila. “Moreover, the companies on this list create solutions that help their customers turn vast amounts of data into usable knowledge that they can leverage to enhance collaboration, gain insights and achieve their goals.”

Cipher’s competitive intelligence and knowledge management solution, Knowledge360®, harnesses the power of semantic analytics and natural language processing (NLP) to automate routine tasks like information collection, curation, and organization to help users focus more time on analysis. Named a finalist for the 2016 KM Promise Award, Knowledge360® uses technology to “help customers gain insights, collaborate and compete in a mobile and global business environment.”

“We are excited and humbled to be named to KMWorld’s Top 100 Companies list alongside companies like IBM, HPE, and Oracle,” said Peter Grimm, CEO of Cipher. “Our Knowledge360® solution is truly unlike anything else on the market today. Designed with all of the best features of our legacy solution, Knowledge.Works®, and cutting-edge semantic analysis technology, Knowledge360® takes competitive intelligence to the next level.”

Cipher has also been recognized as one CIOReview’s 20 Most Promising Knowledge Management Solution Providers, a Top 10 Knowledge Management Solution Provider by Media & Entertainment Tech Outlook, and a “Best-Run Company” by SmartCEO magazine.

About Cipher

Cipher is an innovative consultancy focused on delivering competitive intelligence services and technology solutions that help our clients make smarter, faster decisions. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, our team of experts serves as the trusted partner to many of the world’s largest and most respected organizations. Our clients rely on us to solve their toughest strategic challenges and to provide insight into all aspects of the marketplace. Visit us online at http://www.cipher-sys.com.

About KMWorld

KMWorld (http://www.kmworld.com) is the leading information provider serving the Knowledge Management systems market and covers the latest in Content, Document and Knowledge Management, informing more than 21,000 subscribers about the components and processes - and subsequent success stories - that together offer solutions for improving business performance.

KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (http://www.infotoday.com)