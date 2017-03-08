Radiant Vision Systems, a leading provider of visual test and inspection systems for lighting and display devices, announces that it will host a webinar to demonstrate the capabilities of its newly-released conoscope lens for measuring viewing angle performance of displays. The webinar titled “Evaluating Viewing Angle Performance Using Radiant’s Conoscope Lens” will be broadcast on Thursday, March 23, from 9:00-10:00 A.M. PDT, and will be followed by a live audience Q&A session with webinar presenter Bo Magluyan.

The latest optical accessory for ProMetric® Imaging Colorimeters and Photometers, Radiant’s conoscope lens is a simple and cost-effective solution for measuring the angular distribution of light from flat panel displays (FPDs) to ensure luminance and color consistency. Compared to competitive solutions, Radiant’s conoscope lens provides the necessary form factor, scope, speed, and accuracy for evaluating viewing angle performance for displays in both R&D and production environments. This enables seamless evaluation of displays throughout manufacture, from initial characterization to quality control. Addressing key challenges in a rapidly-changing display manufacturing market, the conoscope solution is ideally-suited to evaluating brightness and color consistency across LCD and OLED displays, even when embedded into assemblies (such as in-vehicle displays) or viewed at variable angles (such as wearables and smart devices). The conoscope lens mounts directly to the 16-megapixel ProMetric Y16 Photometer or ProMetric I16 Colorimeter using a custom bracket, and provides angular light and color measurements for all viewing angles simultaneously to ±60 degrees.

Radiant Product Marketing Manager Bo Magluyan will introduce the conoscope lens in Radiant’s webinar, providing examples of LCD and OLED viewing angle measurement, as well as a demonstration of the setup and application of the conoscope lens for measuring luminance across a display. With a background in defect inspection and metrology equipment, Magluyan applies a decade of experience documenting and investigating customer inspection challenges to guide the development of Radiant’s imaging systems and optical products. Magluyan received a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester, is the co-author of many technical papers, and has been awarded a U.S. patent.

For additional information about this webinar or to register for the live broadcast on March 23, visit http://www.RadiantVisionSystems.com.

