Host Natalie Benamou announces the release of Rock Your Trade Show (http://www.rockyourtradeshow.com), a Podcast series of interviews with industry insiders and experts, market influencers and event managers who share insights and challenges from their experiences in the trade show industry. Sponsored by Exhibitus, this Podcast series is also aimed at empowering women by sharing best practices and creating a community that will support and encourage others in their professional development.

In addition to the regular weekly interviews, Benamou will meet with a variety of industry experts at EXHIBITORLIVE, an industry-leading conference and expo for trade show and event marketing professionals, to be held March 12 – 16, 2017 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

“I’ve spent 20+ years in event marketing, and I truly love what I do,” said Benamou, division vice president at Exhibitus. “In addition, I am passionate about empowering women. Both my work inside the industry and my volunteer activities support the belief that we could all use some guidance to get where we want to go.”

Benamou continued, “This podcast series is designed as a way for women in the industry to build relationships and connections. I look forward to talking to experts willing to share best practices in both work and life while I’m at ExhibitorLIVE.”

Benamou can be reached during the show at booth #1261 where Exhibitus will introduce The Art of Interaction. http://exhibitus.com/exhibitus-unveils-the-art-of-interaction-at-exhibitorlive/

Exhibitus

Exhibitus is an award-winning custom exhibit house specializing in 3-dimensional design for trade shows, corporate events, user conferences, permanent installations, museums and corporate interiors. Driven by the philosophy that "DESIGN MATTERS", the company builds jaw-dropping exhibits that capture brand, inspire action and assure business success.

Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, New York and Raleigh, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include Abbott, AGCO, Alcoa, Cox Business, Ferguson, Kawneer, Lexus, Mimaki, MBX Systems, Toshiba, ViaSat, Verizon, and Wells Fargo.