International law firm Greenberg Traurig P.A. and professional services organization Ernst & Young LLP (EY) co-hosted a seminar on “Family Business and Family Office Education” at the Boca Raton Resort and Club on Feb. 8, 2016.

More than 60 family business owners attended the event, which featured topics such as family office technology; compensation and benefits of family office executives; and US tax reform as it relates to family businesses.

Greenberg Traurig Shareholders Diana S. C. Zeydel and Parker F. Taylor presented a session on “Creating Flexible Estate Planning Structures for Uncertain Times,” which covered such topics as effective succession planning techniques; creative use of trusts; and tax planning.

The seminar also featured a panel discussion on “Direct Investing 2017: Trends and Market Update,” that was moderated by Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Bruce C. Rosetto, with Shareholder Stanley G. Jacobs serving on the panel that also included Samy E. Dwek of J.P. Morgan Private Bank, Peter J. Sheptak of J. M. Family Enterprises, Inc., Ned Bannon of SouthOcean Capital Partners and Patrick George of Halstatt, LLC.

EY presentations at the event included “Family Office Technology,” by Paul F. McKibbin; "Compensation and Benefits of Family Office Executives,” by Jonathan Carroll; and “U.S. Tax Reform: What does it mean for me?” by David H. Kirk.

Stanley "Stash" Jacobs regularly counsels companies, entrepreneurs and operators in all aspects of transactional work from formation and capitalization through sale. Stash works with domestic and foreign funds, family offices and other investors in a range of investments and acquisitions, including private equity transactions, real estate joint venture transactions and venture capital transactions.

Bruce C. Rosetto has extensive experience in public company securities work, private placement financings, corporate governance, and alternate assets. His practice focuses on entrepreneurs and small to middle market public companies throughout the U.S. He also forms private equity funds and family offices and represents affiliated portfolio companies.

Parker F. Taylor regularly counsels high-net-worth individuals and family entities on estate, gift, generation-skipping transfer, and income tax matters. Parker's work also includes estate administration, drafting prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and all aspects of tax controversy, including dealing with IRS examination and appeals.

Diana S.C. Zeydel, Global Chair, Trusts & Estates/Wealth Management, focuses her practice on sophisticated estate planning strategies for high net-worth individuals and families. Her practice includes planning for U.S. and non-U.S. citizens and residents. She has significant experience in intra-generational wealth transfer strategies and business succession planning. She assists clients in litigated probate, trust and guardianship matters, and represents clients before the Internal Revenue Service in matters involving complex fiduciary income tax and estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer tax matters.

