ISSA Appoints CyberSearch HR Manager Michelle White to Board

The Illinois Search & Staffing Association (ISSA) has announced the appointment of CyberSearch Ltd. Human Resources Manager Michelle White to its Board of Directors. As a Board Member, she will be tasked with providing the organization and its membership with resources, information, and tools that lead to a high level of staffing success and professional development. She also has taken on the role of Co-Chair of the Young Professionals Committee.

“I am incredibly honored and excited to be part of ISSA,” said White. “The passion and enthusiasm the other board members share for the staffing industry is contagious. My background in recruiting and human resources will be an asset in helping ISSA stay on top of industry trends and legislation.”

White has been employed with staffing solutions provider CyberSearch for nearly 7 years, where she began as a Recruiter. In her current role, she handles everything from onboarding and employee engagement to compliance, contracts, and benefits. Additionally, she serves on the Leadership team and manages operations.

“My vision for the future of ISSA is to help bring more professional development opportunities to the up and comers of the staffing industry,” added White. “It is a wonderful industry that hasn’t received a lot of promotion in the past. I would like to help change that by getting those new to the field passionate about making a difference in their candidate’s career.”

When not enjoying the company culture and sense of humor of her coworkers at CyberSearch, Michelle can be found training dogs or participating with local non-profit organizations.

About CyberSearch

CyberSearch Ltd., a highly-respected staffing solutions provider, is widely known for delivering long-lasting connections in the information technology industry. Whether for international brands and Fortune 500 corporations or mid-sized companies and small IT shops, CyberSearch is the go-to staffing partner when a business needs experts who understand the complexities of technical positions as well as they do. Visit http://www.cybsearch.com for more information.

About ISSA

The Illinois Search & Staffing Association (ISSA) is the state leader in professional development, helping to advance the skills and knowledge of staffing individuals to drive business success. ISSA’s approach offers growth throughout your staffing industry career journey. Whether you are an established staffing or search company or an individual new to the industry, ISSA has something for you. For more information on membership or for questions please visit http://issaworks.com/join-issa or email info(at)issaworks.com.