UMA K-20 Ed Summit Access without progress is no more than an empty promise.

A panel of educational experts will discuss “Access without progress is an empty promise” at Ultimate Medical Academy’s inaugural K-20 Education Summit (#UMAK20) at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2017 in Tampa.

UMA, a nonprofit higher educational institution, is hosting the K-20 Summit on March 23-25 to explore the theme, “all means ALL,” a reference to facilitating equality, advocacy and progress in education. Those attending the summit will be able to earn continuing education credits from the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC).

“The goal of the summit is to help create a better understanding of how to equip and empower traditionally underserved students for long-term success in their personal and professional lives,” said Dr. Amanda Smith, UMA vice provost of Curriculum and Academic Services. “We will do this by examining where there are opportunities to improve equity, access, advocacy and progress across K20 and beyond.”

Led by UMA President Derek Apanovitch, the panel discussion will be framed by Di Xu, an academic at the University of California - Irvine, who has asserted, “Access without progress is no more than an empty promise." The panel will provide a rare opportunity for thought leaders from public four-year universities, community colleges, private two-year colleges, traditional K12, online K12, charter schools, and community organizations to share their insights. Panelists will discuss their unique approaches to support student progress to and through higher education and into the workforce, including ideas for partnerships across sectors.

Panel members include:



Dr. Darlyne Bailey, dean and professor, Multicultural Student Services program director, and special assistant to the president for Community Partnerships at Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Social Work in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and a UMA board member;

Bryan Contreras, executive director KIPP Houston Public Schools’ KIPP Through College in Houston, Texas;

Dr. Amelia Van Name Larson, vice president of Innovations and School Supports at American Reading Company in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania;

Dr. Howard Liebman, superintendent and co-founder of Smart Horizons Career Online Education in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida;

Dr. Belinda Miles, president of SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla, New York;

Marvin Pierre, executive director of eight million stories SER Jobs for Progress of the Texas Gulf Coast, Inc. in Houston, Texas; and

Carlton Smith, way home mentor at the children’s village in New York;

The K-20 Summit will be held on March 23, 2017 at UMA, 3101 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., on March 24, 2017 at the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, 2900 Bayport Dr., and on March 25, 2017 in conjunction with the UMA Spring Commencement at the USF Sun Dome.

More information can be found at the K-20 Summit website. The K-20 Summit is being sponsored by WUSF Public Media and FAPSC and co-sponsored by Pearson, Bookmasters, McGraw-Hill, Elsevier, Hobsons, and PAHCOM who are also sponsoring the UMA Spring Commencement at the USF Sun Dome on March 25, 2017.

ABOUT ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY:

Ultimate Medical Academy is a nonprofit healthcare educational institution with a national presence. Headquartered in Tampa, Fla. and founded in 1994, UMA offers content-rich, interactive online courses as well as hands-on training at our campuses. UMA students have access to academic advising, one-on-one or group tutoring, résumé and interview coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. The institution is accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). Learn more by visiting UltimateMedical.edu.

###