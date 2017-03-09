This move is an inevitable necessity. It reflects the recent and ongoing success we are experiencing thanks to the continued support and partnership we have with our clients and employees.

Novasyte – the outsourcing commercial services experts in the med-tech space – is at maximum capacity in their current office location in Carlsbad, California, and excitement is brewing about the upcoming July 2017 move to an office location four times the existing size.

“When we combine our extremely talented, growing internal team with a business that is growing at 50 percent year-after-year, it is no surprise that we are bursting at the seams,” said Tim Gleeson, Novasyte CEO. “This move is an inevitable necessity. It reflects the recent and ongoing success we are experiencing thanks to the continued support and partnership we have with our clients and employees.”

The renovated building provides a modern work environment designed to support the many business activities within Novasyte’s suite of services, including a warehousing component for the S.M.A.R.T. Recall vertical and a call center for the phone-related programs.

“A huge benefit to the new space is the natural light and the many breakout rooms which will support quiet, focused collaboration cross-departmentally,” said Joe Andrew, SVP of Operations and Quality. “And it has to be said that a few of our team members are excited to have 6am ‘surf meetings’ given the proximity of the new office to the beach.”

The 2017 headquarter move marks Novasyte’s fourth relocation in the past nine years and is expected to support the projected company growth for many years to come.

“When it comes to Novasyte, this is the best time to be on our team,” said Gleeson. “Not only will this support where we are today, but it will be one of the keys to our future success.”

Novasyte partners with med-tech companies, offering outsourced contract teams for clinical, field technical and recall support. Our flexible model enables us to build, deploy and manage teams that expand and contract to meet our clients' customer-facing needs. Program success is tracked and measured with our real-time business intelligence analytics that provide our clients with critical insights into their most important resources - their people and their customers.