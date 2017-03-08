Some More New Features Added to SutiExpense v6.5

SutiSoft Inc., a leading provider of easy-to-use web-based and mobile business management solutions, announces the addition of new features to its expense software application. The new features come with solution enhancements that will improve user experience.

Added features are as follows:

Enforce Limits by Expense Category

Enforce limits by expense category or by company. Each category can have a different rule to restrict the user or warn if out of policy.

Approver Notes Notifications

Managers and approvers notes on the expense report can trigger custom email notifications to employees.

Tip Overage Notification

If a user exceeds the company's tip policy, it will suggest what the max tip amount should be.

For more information, please visit SutiExpense.com or call us on 650-969-SUTI.

About SutiSoft

SutiSoft provides a comprehensive suite of cloud-based business platforms and solutions for companies of all sizes. These platforms include scalable and easy-to-use solutions for HR, Employee Travel & Expense, Wireless Spend Management, CRM, Document Management, Business Data Analytics, and Electronic signature. Our platforms and solutions enable small, mid-size, and large enterprise customers to control costs, save time and assist in making smart business decisions. Headquartered in Los Altos, California, SutiSoft also has regional offices in Germany, India, and Japan. For additional information visit our website at http://www.sutisoft.com.