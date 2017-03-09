Onepath Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

Onepath, The Easier Way to Get Hard Things Done, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Onepath to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today’s fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN’s MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations. Within the MSP 500 list, the Elite 150 category recognizes large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services.

Onepath was selected to the Elite 150 list for their strong track record helping clients design, deploy and support technology, with a wide range of managed IT services tailored to scale from small and mid-size business to regional enterprise firms. Onepath is an elite MSP with proven experience across multiple industries ranging from healthcare, legal and financial services to education, media, manufacturing and logistics.

“Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN’s 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers’ changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments.”

“Onepath is honored to be named to the Elite 150 list as recognition of the superior horsepower, commitment and game plan we provide to our clients across North America”, said Sean Vojtasko, EVP of IT Services. “With our range of managed IT services from infosecurity, unified communications and hybrid cloud services to helpdesk, NOC and IT support, plus the professional services to meet their project needs, Onepath really is the easier way for our clients to get hard things done.”

The MSP500 list is featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at http://www.CRN.com/msp500.

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook

About Onepath

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology – from cable to cloud. Whether it’s installing digital menu boards at quick serve restaurants across the U.S., or systems integration for one of the nation’s newest stadiums, or providing IT support and managed services for fast-growing businesses – Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to Fortune 500s and local businesses throughout North America.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

mturpin(at)thechannelco(dot)com