There is no doubt that lightning fast load speeds of mobile website pages are critical to revenue, considering 53% of consumers will leave a mobile site that takes more than 3 seconds to load. Seeing that load speeds for mobile were only going to become more important, Milestone worked with Millwood Inn and Suites in California to implement Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) on five of their most important mobile website pages. AMP websites convert more by loading significantly faster, thus reducing bounce rates and abandonments and increasing conversions and engagement. The results of the Millwood Inn AMP website were astounding –



83% increase in mobile transactions

68% increase in conversion rates

52% increase in booked revenue

The hotel AMP website is featured in Google’s case study to be released this week at Google’s AMP conference. Milestone has added AMP capabilities to Milestone Builder, their proprietary CMS, to ensure that their hospitality website customers are capitalizing on this critical technology. Milestone is the only digital marketing company serving the hospitality market to offer this vital technology to their customers today.

If a website takes too long to load, potential customers will move on to competitors or OTA’s with quicker loading sites. With AMP sites, hotels can effectively compete for and win the 50% of customers searching for a hotel on their mobile devices. According to Google Research, more than half of overall web traffic comes from mobile, but mobile conversion rates are lower than desktop. The average load time for a mobile landing page is 22 seconds. After 3 seconds, 53% of consumers have already bounced. And as page load time increases from 1 second to 3 seconds, the probability of bounce increases 32%; from 1 second to 6 seconds, the probability increases 106%. The bottom line – the speed of your mobile website directly affects revenue.

“The Millwood Inn example clearly shows the benefits of Accelerated Mobile Pages and the remarkable results that can be achieved when the technology is properly implemented as was done by Milestone,” said Anil Aggarwal, Milestone CEO. “Milestone Builder CMS platform is ready to deliver a rich AMP experience to consumers and drive more revenue to our customers.”

About Milestone Builder

Milestone Builder is a next generation cloud-based content management system architected for high performance, consumer-facing web sites. This platform allows hotels, retailers and financial services organizations to rapidly deploy and manage websites, location pages and micro-sites with great ease and at a fraction of the cost of existing systems. Milestone Builder has been built around three core principles: speed, mobile first capabilities and compatibility with modern search technologies like voice search and machine learning. Milestone Builder allows companies to build websites that consistently score over 80 on Google’s speed tests for both desktop and mobile, and that are powered by innovative technologies like Google AMP.

About Milestone

Milestone is a leading provider of digital marketing software and services for hospitality, retail and finance. We provide a full range of solutions including website and mobile design, content creation, SEO, analytics and competitive intelligence. Our best in class technology and solutions drive revenue and ROI for clients across the globe. Over 2,000 companies do business with Milestone, including leading hotel chains, major retailers and financial services companies. Milestone has garnered over 300 awards and a reputation for blending outstanding design with advanced technological capabilities. Milestone is one of Silicon Valley Business Journal’s fastest growing companies and is an Inc. 5000 company.