Spring Mountain Vineyard Appoints Elite Brands As National Sales Agent

Elite Brands, a national sales and marketing agency focused on distinctive wines, announced its selection by Spring Mountain Vineyard to manage national sales and distribution. Elite Brands will develop and expand Spring Mountain Vineyard’s distribution, sharpening the competitive edge for this world-class winery.

With the addition of Spring Mountain Vineyard to the Elite Brands portfolio, the agency now represents 12 esteemed wine brands from around the world, with distribution in more than 40 U.S. states across wholesale, retail and on-premise outlets.

“As a historic winery, we are quite protective of our brand image and market positioning. For this reason, we are very selective in choosing our business partners and have extremely rigorous criteria,” said Susan Doyle, General Manager and Director of Winemaking of Spring Mountain Vineyard. “We believe Elite Brand’s reputation and strong industry contacts will offer us tremendous opportunity to grow our business in a highly competitive marketplace while preserving our brand integrity.”

“The opportunity to represent Spring Mountain Vineyard’s award-winning wines is an honor. Having this iconic winery select the Elite Brands team reinforces our reputation for excellence,” said Jay Conway, Founder and CEO of Elite Brands. “We will continue to earn the confidence bestowed upon us by Spring Mountain Vineyard and expand the breadth and depth of their success.”

About Spring Mountain Vineyard

Spring Mountain Vineyard is a historic, privately-owned and sustainably farmed Estate producing wines that purely reflect the specificity, diversity and beauty of its mountainside vineyards high above Napa Valley. Planted primarily to Bordeaux grape varieties, the Estate is highly respected for its distinctive, long-lived red wines including the artfully blended, reserve bottling of Elivette and the estate bottled Cabernet Sauvignon.

About Elite Brands

Elite Brands is a national sales and marketing agency that partners with select wineries to launch and build distinguished wine brands. Led by Founder and CEO Jay Conway and Executive Vice President/Partner Steve Wiley, the agency’s team of industry veterans focuses on each winery’s unique strengths and profile of wines to create an ideal distribution footprint. Elite Brand’s portfolio includes: Calina (Chile), Yao Family Wines (Calif.), House of Cards (Calif.), Velvet Fog (Calif.), Cadaretta (Wash.), Inconceivable (Wash.), Vento Di Mare (Italy), Ludovico (Italy), Golden Glass (Calif.), Kangarilla Road (Australia), and Jackson Estate (New Zealand). For more information visit Elitebrands.biz.