Digital Transformation And Growth Expert Joins GHD Advisory

Kumar Parakala, the founder and Managing Director of digital transformation and growth consultant Technova, and former global partner at KPMG, has taken up a new role as Global Leader – Digital at GHD Advisory.

Kumar brings more than two decades of experience and insights of working at the intersection of business and technology with leading global organisations. Most recently he was named International Professional of the Year at the SEARCC-ACS Digital Disruptors Awards.

Ashley Wright, CEO of GHD says, “We recognise the changing needs of our clients and the impact digital technologies are having on their businesses. Through GHD Advisory, we are keen to enable our customers to achieve better outcomes and create greater value for their customers, by combining deep technical leadership and commercial acumen. We are actively investing in digital services to leverage the opportunities delivered by new and emerging technologies”

Mark Read, Group Executive Manager – GHD Advisory, says, “We are delighted to welcome Kumar, who will drive the growth of this exciting area of our business. Using our skills in location intelligence, virtual reality, visualisation, and data analytics we can help our clients adapt. Our focus is on providing new services and products that empower clients to optimise processes, resolve challenges, predict future scenarios and make the right business decisions.”

Kumar Parakala, says, “The ground rules and assumptions that businesses previously relied upon are no longer valid. Digital technologies are transforming the way products and services are created, distributed and consumed. The built environment sector in particular still operates in a largely analogue environment and there are vast opportunities to unlock new efficiencies for our clients. Thanks to our deep understanding of assets, business processes and technology, we have the capability to help clients reimagine and define their digital futures through new customer engagement models, products, business models, work definitions and organisational structures.”

GHD Advisory’s Digital services include:



Digital strategy & execution

Customer experience effectiveness

Digital CIO Advisory

Data analytics and insights

Virtual reality solutions

Location intelligence

GHD Advisory is part of GHD, a leading global employee-owned engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services company. Operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation, GHD achieved revenues of AUD 1.68 billion in 2016. Our 8500 people have delivered projects in 135+ countries.

GHD Advisory offers a unique blend of financial, technical and operational skills across the business and asset lifecycle of clients, from strategy and planning to closure and divestment.

Technova is a niche digital transformation and growth consulting firm whose mission is to co-create new value propositions enabled by new and emerging technologies working together with customers, innovators, investors and enterprises.

