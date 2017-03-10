David Learmond I am delighted to join HPS at this key point in their history and contribute to its success and growth.

HPS Product Recovery Solutions, the leading experts in process and hygienic pigging technology, have announced the appointment of David Learmond as a Non-Executive Director.

David joins the HPS Board having held a variety of senior roles in corporate giant Unilever in the UK, the Netherlands, Australasia and China, including Head of HR for Global Research and Engineering. This experience, combined with extensive consultancy work with a range of other businesses, has given him an in-depth understanding of HPS’s target market and customers.

David commented “HPS is a customer focused business energised to provide bespoke engineering solutions to customers which enable them to improve their efficiency, productivity, and safety whilst reducing their impact on the environment. I am delighted to join HPS at this key point in their history and contribute to its success and growth”.

HPS Product Recovery Solutions started business back in 1995, when it was known as Hygienic Pigging Systems. With its headquarters in Nottingham, UK, the company now has well over 1200 customers across the globe. It also has offices in the US and Australasia, plus a network of agents and representatives throughout the world.

Gilbert Murphy, HPS founder and CEO said, “We’re really pleased to welcome David to the company. In recent years, we’ve been following a successful growth strategy based on delivering high quality, innovative solutions that solve the liquid transfer and product recovery issues of our clients. David’s appointment marks an important stage in this strategy”.

As well as providing a deep insight into the workings of many of the company’s target clients, David will also help HPS nurture its own staff and company culture.

Gilbert continued “David’s strong business background and deep understanding of our corporate clients will help us further develop our customer base. At the same time, David’s experience will help us continue to build our own unique, successful and sustainable business culture”.

About HPS

Founded in 1995, HPS Product Recovery Solutions increases its customers’ profitability by maximising product yields, reducing waste, increasing sustainability and improving efficiency. This is achieved through customised liquid distribution, transfer and product recovery (pigging) solutions.

With a wide range of customers throughout the world, HPS has successfully installed more than 1,200 solutions. These include projects for multinational corporations such as Unilever, P&G, Akzo Nobel, Boots, The Coca Cola Company, Campbells Soups, Benjamin Moor, Nestle Purina, Mars, Kraft Foods, as well as many smaller independent businesses. The company’s key markets are the food and drink, cosmetics and personal care, household products, chemicals, paint and pet food processing industries.

HPS operates worldwide with a network of regional offices and partners.

More information is on the HPS website at http://www.HPS-Pigging.com/about-hps/.